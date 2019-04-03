Tottenham finally opens its brand new home stadium on Wednesday, when it hosts Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Tottenham will hope that the ceremonious day brings an end to a domestic skid that has threatened the club's standing in the top four. Tottenham has not won a Premier League match since Feb. 10 and has gone 0-4-1 in its last five league matches to stumble into fourth place.

Crystal Palace will look to play spoiler and keep Spurs' woes going. The club sits 13th in the Premier League at 10–15–6, a comfortable eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

