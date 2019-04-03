Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch a Premier League match between Tottenham and Crystal Palace on Wednesday, April 3.

By Michael Shapiro
April 03, 2019

Tottenham finally opens its brand new home stadium on Wednesday, when it hosts Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Tottenham will hope that the ceremonious day brings an end to a domestic skid that has threatened the club's standing in the top four. Tottenham has not won a Premier League match since Feb. 10 and has gone 0-4-1 in its last five league matches to stumble into fourth place. 

Crystal Palace will look to play spoiler and keep Spurs' woes going. The club sits 13th in the Premier League at 10–15–6, a comfortable eight points clear of the relegation zone. 

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message