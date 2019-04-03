Valencia vs. Real Madrid Live Stream, TV Channel, Time: How to Watch La Liga

How to watch Valencia vs. Real Madrid in La Liga on Wednesday, April 3.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 03, 2019

Real Madrid continues its 2018-19 La Liga campaign with a trip to Valencia's Mestalla Stadium on Wednesday. 

In its last match in La Liga, Real Madrid earned a 3-2 win over Huesca. Karim Benzema scored the deciding goal in the 89th minute for Real Madrid. The team is coming off three La Liga wins since going down to Ajax in the Champions League round of 16, rejuvenated by the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager. 

Valencia, meanwhile, is coming off a 1–0 win over Sevilla on Sunday. The club advanced to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals by defeating FC Krasnodar and remains in the hunt for a top-four finish in Spain, trailing Getafe by four points with this game in hand.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message