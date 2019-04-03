Real Madrid continues its 2018-19 La Liga campaign with a trip to Valencia's Mestalla Stadium on Wednesday.

In its last match in La Liga, Real Madrid earned a 3-2 win over Huesca. Karim Benzema scored the deciding goal in the 89th minute for Real Madrid. The team is coming off three La Liga wins since going down to Ajax in the Champions League round of 16, rejuvenated by the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager.

Valencia, meanwhile, is coming off a 1–0 win over Sevilla on Sunday. The club advanced to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals by defeating FC Krasnodar and remains in the hunt for a top-four finish in Spain, trailing Getafe by four points with this game in hand.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV.