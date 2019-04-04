Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
April 04, 2019

Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund in a season-defining derby on Saturday afternoon, as they contest the 100th Bundesliga edition of Der Klassiker.


Dortmund and Bayern are separated by just two points at the top of the table, with BVB currently on top. However, with just seven games to play a win for either side could be the deciding factor in where the Bundesliga title goes this season.

Die Roten return to action just three days after their DFB-Pokal success, where they beat second division Heidenheim 5-4 in the quarter-final. Dortmund have not played since last weekend, when they prevailed over Wolfsburg 2-0 at the Signal Iduna Park.


Here's our breakdown of Saturday's Bundesliga clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 6 April
What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (GMT)
Where Is it Played? Allianz Arena
TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1
Referee? N/A

Team News

Bayern Munich are without Arjen Robben and Alphonso Davies, who have calf and knee injuries respectively. Corentin Tolisso may also be unavailable for Die Roten, as he continues his long recovery from a knee injury. 

Borussia Dortmund have lost in-form defender Achraf Hakimi for the rest of the season, after the Real Madrid loanee was ruled out with a metatarsal injury. Christian Pulisic is also confirmed to be absent for Saturday's trip, with the American picking up a thigh injury last month.

Dortmund also have a quartet of key players that could miss out on the trip to the Allianz. Abdou Diallo, Maximilian Philipp and Lukasz Piszczek are all doubts, while star striker Paco Alcacer may be ready following injury.

Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Neuer; Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alaba; Martinez, Thiago; Gnabry, Rodriguez, Coman; Lewandowski.
Borussia Dortmund Burki; Wolf, Akanji, Zagadou, Guerreiro; Witsel, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Bruun Larsen; Alcacer.

Head to Head Record

This is the 100th Der Klassiker to be played in the Bundesliga, and the 117th meeting in the fixture's history.Bayern prevail in the number of wins, with 52 victories compared to Dortmund's 31 wins.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

The two sides last met last November, as Dortmund edged triumphed in a thrilling encounter at the Signal Iduna Park. The Schwarzgelben won 3-2 thanks to a brace from Marco Reus and a goal from Alcacer, after former BVB man Robert Lewandowski struck twice for Bayern.

Bayern have won three of the last four meetings, and have lost just one of the last eight derbies at the Allianz. Meanwhile Dortmund are hoping to win both Klassikers in a Bundesliga season for the first time since 2012, when they pulled off two 1-0 victories.

Recent Form

Bayern are in excellent goalscoring form at the moment, having scored 17 goals in their last three domestic home games. They are unbeaten in the Bundesliga since the start of February, last losing at home in the league last October.

Dortmund have recovered well from their mid-season blip, winning three league games in a row. They have only failed to score twice this season in the Bundesliga, scoring an impressive 66 goals which is only bettered by Bayern.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich 5-4 Heidenheim (03/04) Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Wolfsburg (30/03)
Freiburg 1-1 Bayern Munich (30/03) Hertha Berlin 2-3 Borussia Dortmund (16/03)
Bayern Munich 6-0 Mainz (17/03) Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Stuttgart (09/03)
Bayern Munich 1-3 Liverpool (13/03) Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Tottenham (05/03)
Bayern Munich 6-0 Wolfsburg (09/03) Augsburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund (01/03)

Prediction

It is going to be a huge game at the Allianz Arena, with the winner taking a huge step closer to the Bundesliga title. Dortmund could extend their lead at the top to five points, while Bayern could return to the summit of the table as the season begins to draw to a close.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

It will certainly be a tight affair in Bavaria, but with the momentum and outstanding home form it looks like Bayern could edge it. Both sides need to win this game, and it may well be the defining match of the season for two of Germany's finest.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

