Kevin De Bruyne Names England Among Euro 2020 Favourites and Backs Phil Foden for Call-Up

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has named England among the favourites to win Euro 2020 next summer.

The 27-year-old was part of the Belgium squad that beat England to third in last year's World Cup but has revealed he thinks the side who ended up fourth in Russia will do much better in the European Championships.

De Bruyne revealed as quoted by MEN Sport that he has already told his England international teammates Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker, Fabian Delph and John Stones that he expects them to lift the trophy at Wembley next July.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

De Bruyne said: “I told the England guys a week ago that you should win the Euros. I think they are favourites, with France.”



The City number 17 also said he believes Phil Foden will get his opportunity to play for the England team and could be in the squad for the tournament next summer.

De Bruyne stated: "If Phil progresses well he has a chance to go to the Euros next year. He will play more and more as time goes on, but he is doing really well."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Despite talking about their national teams the focus at the moment for the Belgium international and his City teammates will be on club matters, with the team chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season.

The comfortable 2-0 win over Cardiff saw City move back above Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table by one point with both teams now having played 32 matches.

They are currently preparing for their FA Cup semi final against Brighton on Saturday before taking on Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final on Tuesday evening.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Victories in those two will heighten talk of winning all four trophies available this season, having already secured the League Cup in February.