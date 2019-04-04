Newcastle Were Prepared to Offer £21m for Juventus Loanee Rogerio in January

April 04, 2019

Newcastle were prepared to offer up to £21m for Juventus loanee and Brazilian left back Rogerio in January.

The defender has spent the last two seasons on loan at Sassuolo, where he has impressed. However, he could now be factored into any potential deal that sees Matthijs de Ligt move to the Allianz Stadium.


According to a Tuttosport report cited by the ChronicleNewcastle were prepared to spend big on the 21-year-old, who fits Mike Ashley’s age policy. 

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Should De Ligt end up moving elsewhere, Tuttosport (via Football Italia) claim the Serie A giants could instead offer Rogerio to Benfica in exchange in Ruben Dias.


Rogerio, however, is yet to make his debut for the Juventus first-team, having made 22 appearances for their Primavera side. For Sassuolo though, he has featured in 41 games, having been a regular in the side this season.

However, with his chances of regular first team football for Juventus seemingly unlikely, the Brazilian may also be looking to push for a move away.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Left-back is an area manager Rafa Benitez needs to strengthen, with it unlikely that Antonio Barreca will make his move to St James’ Park permanent after featuring in just one game for the club so far this season.

Newcastle spent big on former MLS star Miguel Almiron in January, which showed a clear initiative to build a much more effective Premier League squad to challenge further up the table. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Magpies are 14th in the Premier League, seven points ahead of Cardiff who currently occupy the final relegation spot.

