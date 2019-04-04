Predicting the Championship Promotion Race Ahead of the Final Fixtures of the 2018/19 Season

With the Premier League having the most nail-biting title and top four race in recent years, much of English football's gaze has been diverted away from the equally exhilarating Championship run-in.

Yes, anyone can beat anyone in the Premier League, but in the Championship anyone can beat anyone, anywhere and at any time - with twists and turns at every corner.

Prediction time! What will the top six look like at the end of 2018/19?



1. ______

2. ______



3. ______

4. ______

5. ______

6. ______

The current top two are Norwich and Leeds, but there are myriad of twists and turns to come between now and the end of the season. That said, what do I know? These are just my predictions after all. So, without further ado, here's how it very well could end up on 5 May.

Automatic Promotion

Norwich City

Position: 1st Points: 100 It has been nothing short of a scintillating season for Daniel Farke's team, hitting the back of the net for fun and showcasing a never-say-die attitude has also resulted in them scoring a league high 19 goals after the 75th minute - as well as an unbeatable 78 in total. Such has been the fine work by Daniel Farke since taking over that one of the few certainties remaining in the division is that Norwich will get promoted as title winners. After finishing in 14th last season behind Leeds on goal difference (I told you this division is unpredictable), the turnaround this year has taken many by surprise. The Norfolk outfit have relatively favourable fixtures remaining, and I'm tipping them to become the fourth member of the Championship 100 points club. Fixture Result Points (Currently on 81) QPR (H) W 4-0 84 Reading (H) W 3-0 87 Wigan (A) W 1-2 90 Sheffield Wednesday (H) D 2-2 91 Stoke City (A) W 1-2 94 Blackburn (H) W 3-1 97 Aston Villa (A) W 1-2 100

Sheffield United

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

Position: 2nd

Points: 90

Yep, that's right, Leeds won't make an automatic promotion spot. Instead, I'm backing Sheffield United to taste the sweet nectar of Premier League football without the dreaded lottery that can be the play offs.

Chris Wilder has worked miracles at Bramall Lane since taking charge in 2016, leading the club out of League One with a century of points and safely retaining their Championship status with a tenth place finish last season. His introduction of a back three with five across the midfield this season highlighted their strengths and limited previous frailties, with the tactical switch allowing the full backs to make ground and deliver the kinds of crosses that Billy Sharp gobbles up for fun.

The Blades have ground out wins where necessary, while equally scoring shed loads of goals against weaker opposition. This year could very well be their year.

Fixture Result Points (Currently on 74) Preston (A) W 1-2 77 Birmingham (A) W 0-1 80 Millwall (H) W 3-0 83 Nottingham Forest (H) W 1-0 86 Hull City (A) L 2-1 86 Ipswich Town (H) W 4-1 89 Stoke City (A) D 1-1 90

Play Offs



Leeds United Position: 3rd Points: 89 It could well be as little as one point that denies Marcelo Bielsa automatic promotion come May; a manager that has reinvented Leeds as a football club since taking charge at the start of the campaign. His meticulous approach to preparing for matches has been the cause of both controversy and praise this season, but no matter what you believe, it has put the club firmly in the race for a top-two finish. That said, tough fixtures await them and losing leading scorer Kemar Roofe for the rest of the season to injury in February could have serious implications for the end-of-season shootout. Bielsa's youthful side could just fall short, thus relegating them to a dreaded play off spot. Fixture Result Points (Currently on 76) Birmingham (A) W 1-2 79 Preston (A) L 2-0 79 Sheffield Wednesday (H) W 2-1 82 Wigan (H) W 3-0 85 Brentford (A) L 2-0 85 Aston Villa (H) D 1-1 86 Ipswich Town (A) W 0-2 89

West Bromwich Albion