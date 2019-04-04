Renato Sanches Reveals Bayern Munich Frustrations & Hints at Summer Exit

Renato Sanches has admitted he is 'not happy' at a lack of playing time at Bayern Munich, hinting he might seek a fresh challenge when the summer window opens.

Once again Sanches was overlooked for a starting berth as the German giants laboured to a 5-4 DFB-Pokal quarter-final clash with second-tier Heidenheim on Wednesday, meaning the 21-year-old has now featured just 14 times all season for the Bavarian outfit.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

As a result, the Portuguese midfielder confessed to reporters after the match (via Goal), that he wants to be playing regularly and will assess his options at the end of the season.





“It is not my decision. I'm waiting for my opportunity and keep working," he said. "Of course, I want to play more. The season has not finished yet. In two months everything is possible but I don't know.”





After a bitterly disappointing loan spell with Swansea during the 2017/18 season, in which the Swans were relegated from the Premier League, Sanches returned to Bayern hoping for more competitive minutes - yet has started just four Bundesliga matches this term.

Deep look and focus pic.twitter.com/3L1EZn8W2a — renatosanches (@renatosanches35) March 26, 2019

Sanches is currently contracted to the German side until the summer of 2021, but the former European Championship winner and Golden Boy star revealed that he is yet to receive clarification for his lack of game time from boss Niko Kovac.





“No, he didn't. But, it is his decision, not mine," he added.





Similarly, the former Benfica player admitting he is finding it difficult to motivate himself due to his time spent on the fringes, confessing he is less than pleased with his current situation, finally stating: “Of course. But this is football, I am waiting. I am not happy.”