Ryan Fraser Reveals Reaction to Rumoured Transfer Interest From Arsena

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has admitted that he is flattered by the rumoured interest from Arsenal that has emerged this week, insisting it makes him 'feel good' and believe he is has been 'doing something right' for the Cherries this season.





Fraser has been crucial for Bournemouth this season as the south coast club eye another admirable Premier League finish. The Scot has enjoyed his best ever goalscoring season, netting seven in all competitions, while he also has 10 Premier League assists.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

That led to speculation about a possible summer approach from Arsenal earlier this week, with Fraser now responding to the gossip.

"I'm not going to lie, it's very nice. It means you are doing something right," he told Sky Sports.

"They are a huge club, a massive club. When you see your name thrown around you always think to yourself that you are a Bournemouth player and you try to do well. I'm not going to lie, you do feel good, especially when it's a massive club."

Fraser is refusing to let the gossip put additional pressure on his performances for Bournemouth - "I will just keep doing what I am doing, try to enjoy myself and try to win the game for my team," - and is focused on helping his club potentially achieve a highest ever league finish.

Warren Little/GettyImages

But his future could soon become the subject of much debate. The 25-year-old is only under contract at the Vitality Stadium until the summer of 2020 and it may be that he looks to move on and test himself at the next level if there is genuine interest from a club like Arsenal.

Certainly, Bournemouth could not begrudge him that opportunity and fans would wish him well.