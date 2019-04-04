Southampton vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's Best Available Reds Lineup

Jurgen Klopp takes his side to the south coast on Friday evening for a match that could be a prime opportunity for the Reds to earn another three points towards the Premier League title, as Liverpool face Southampton.



Liverpool fought off a spirited Tottenham side in their previous match at Anfield, with a number of players putting in good performances to take all the spoils. Klopp will be hopeful that he will have defensive rock Virgil van Dijk fit, as the Dutchman was seen clutching his ankle towards the end of the game with Spurs.



PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The German will want all of his best players available for the Premier League run-in as he looks to pick up maximum points from the Reds' remaining games, starting at Southampton on Friday.

Here's a look at how the Reds could line up for Friday's clash.

Goalkeeper and Defenders



Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Alisson Becker (GK) - The Brazilian, signed from Roma in the summer, has helped transform Liverpool's defensive record this season. He has kept a league-high 17 clean sheets and will hope to add to his tally against the Saints.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The young Englishman has become a a key cog in Klopp's attacking machine, delivering brilliant balls for his teammates to attack. The 20-year-old made his competitive debut in 2016 and hasn't looked back, putting some impressive displays in since then.

Joel Matip (CB) - Matip has been more of a bit part player this season, with 16 Premier League appearances to his name. When called upon, the Cameroonian has partnered well with Van Dijk and will hope to strengthen his case for a starting berth in this game.

Virgil van Dijk (CB) - If fit, he plays. The imposing Dutchman is irreplaceable in this Liverpool side and has been their best player this season. if they are to win the title, the Reds will need him fit for the remaining matches to stand a chance of overtaking Manchester City.

Andrew Robertson (LB) - The £8m Liverpool paid for Robertson in 2017 looks like an absolute steal. He has arguably been the best left back in the league for the past two seasons and, like Alexander-Arnold, is a key part of the way Liverpool style of play.

Midfielders

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - Wijnaldum has been an unsung hero in Liverpool's midfield this season. He puts in a lot of work, both defensively and offensively for the Reds, and Klopp will be hoping he is at his best in the run-in.

Jordan Henderson (CM) - Captain Henderson is an important player for Liverpool. He leads by example, and his Premier League experience will be important in this crucial period of the season.

James Milner (CM) - Mr Dependable has once again had a great season. He plays wherever his manager wants him to, and does whats asked of him superbly. His title-winning experience will be important in these final league games, and Klopp will look to Milner to calm the ship when things get nervy.

Forwards

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - The Egyptian has been criticised this season for not replicating his stellar form from last year's campaign, however Salah is incredibly important to how Liverpool's attacks work. He would like to get on the score sheet in this game after netting 17 goals so far this season. Not bad for a player who isn't performing.

Roberto Firmino (ST) - The Brazilian's link-up play with his fellow forwards makes Liverpool's attack all the more potent. He has found some scoring form recently and will fancy his chances against Southampton on Friday to add to his tally.

Sadio Mane (LW) - The former Saints player has been having the best season of his career, scoring some crucial goals for his team. Mane will hope to continue this run and help his team on his return to the South coast.