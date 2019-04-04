Southampton vs Liverpool: Ralph Hasenhüttl's Best Available Saints Lineup

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl will see his side face off against title-chasing Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium on Friday night, with the Saints trying to move away from the relegation zone.

Hasenhüttl's team won on the road at Brighton in the last round of Premier League games and the Austrian boss will hope that his side's good home form will put them in good stead for the visit of Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

Here's a look at how the Saints could lineup for Friday's clash.

Goalkeepers and Defenders

Angus Gunn (GK) - The 23-year-old has been one of Southampton's standout performers under Hasenhüttl and has kept forgotten man Fraser Forster out of the starting lineup. He will need to be on the top of his game if he is to keep a clean sheet against Liverpool's front three.





Yan Valery (RB) - The young Frenchman has put in some good displays for Southampton this season and scored a stunner in the defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford. He seems to have flourished under Hasenhüttl and has benefited from the Austrian's style of play.

Jan Bednarek (CB) - The Polish international has 18 league appearances so far this season and will be tested on Friday by the pace possessed by Klopp's side. He should look at former Southampton defender and current Liverpool man Virgil van Dijk for inspiration on how to deal with the likes of the Reds' attackers.

Maya Yoshida (CB) - Yoshida will provide the experience in what is a rather youthful back line, and he could be crucial if Southampton are to keep a clean sheet against the in-form Reds.

Ryan Bertrand (LB) - The 29-year-old has a wealth of experience at Premier League and international level and will have to draw on this to help guide his team to an unlikely victory on Friday.

Midfielders

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (CDM) - The Danish midfielder is only 23 years old but was made club captain by Hasenhüttl and he has repaid his manager with some standout performances. He has chipped in with some important goals and his boss will want him to lead by example against Liverpool.

Oriol Romeu (CDM) - Romeu has made 21 Premier League appearances so far this season as he has become a key member of the Saints' starting 11 since his move to the south coast in 2015.

James Ward-Prowse (CAM) - The Englishman has been superb since being brought back into the fold by Hasenhüttl. He has repaid his managers faith with some key performances, scoring some fantastic goals in the process. He will need to be at the top of his game to guide Southampton to victory.





Stuart Armstrong (CAM) - 27-year-old Armstrong has 24 Premier League appearances since his move to Southampton last summer. He has also contributed some goals and will be hoping to net against Liverpool on Friday.

Forwards

Charlie Austin (ST) - Despite struggling with injury, Austin has managed 20 league appearances this season and in the absence of fellow Englishman Danny Ings, who can't face his parent club, will get a chance to impress Hasenhüttl at St Mary's Stadium.

Nathan Redmond (ST) - With his direct ability and pace, Redmond could cause the Liverpool back line a number of problems throughout this game. He currently has three goals and two assists this season and will want to add to that tally before the season ends.