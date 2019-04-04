Theo Walcott Set for Everton Departure as Club Shifts Focus Towards Recruiting Youth

By 90Min
April 04, 2019

Theo Walcott looks set to depart Everton this summer with the club eager to begin building a youthful squad with an eye on the club's long-term future.

The former England international has fallen out of favour on Merseyside in the past month, managing just 16 minutes of football from the bench in the club's last three fixtures.

As quoted by the MirrorEverton's director of football Marcel Brands has expressed his and the club's desire to continue a policy of only signing players under the age of 25, with casualties required to make it happen, including the likely departure of 30-year-old Walcott.

"We see if a player can fit the Everton environment, in the team we have, in our style and we try to do that in a particular age," Brands said, speaking at a football innovations conference in London.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“The players we brought in last year were all under 25, so we don’t want to invest big money in players who are older. Everton is a club that also has to sell players, so it is necessary to get younger players to invest in. That’s why we invested in young players last summer. Digne was 24, Mina 23, Richarlison 21, so we look to players in age group 20-25, 26.”

As a result, it appears the former Arsenal forward could fall victim to the club's new approach, having scored just one Premier League goal since August, with Bernard, Richarlison and Ademola Lookman all in front of him in the pecking order.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Removing Walcott from the wage bill may prove slightly tricky, however, considering the winger signed a contract worth £100,000-a week when he joined Everton in January last year - with still more than two years left on that deal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message