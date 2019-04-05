Danny Rose Admits He 'Can't Wait to See Back of Football' Due to Racism

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose has become the latest player to speak out on racism in football, claiming he can't wait to get out of the game due to the current state of affairs.

Instances of alleged racist abuse have unfortunately plagued the season so far, with Raheem Sterling speaking out against sections of the media back in December after video footage emerged of Chelsea supporters seemingly directing racial slurs at the forward.

Raheem Sterling’s powerful, thoughtful Instagram post (sterling7) linking incident at the Bridge with certain media reporting of young black players ... pic.twitter.com/oDf9aE9q2S — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 9, 2018

Sterling, Rose, and Callum Hudson-Odoi all reportedly suffered from similar vitriol during England's win in Montenegro last month, with the latest incident to come to light surrounding Juventus' Moise Kean - with Juve captain Leonardo Bonucci absurdly saying the blame was '50-50' after the 19-year-old suffered abuse from Cagliari fans.

“I’ve had enough," Rose told the Daily Mirror. "At the minute, the way that I programme myself I just think, ‘I’ve got five or six more years left in football and I just can’t wait to see the back of it.’

“Seeing how things are done in the game at the minute, it’s just, ‘Whatever!’, isn’t it? I just want to get out of it.

Bravo Danny Rose, the latest player to add his voice to the racism in football issue. If a player subjected to abuse wants to walk off a pitch, his team & manager should support it, wouldn’t take more than a few high profile episodes for authorities/clubs to take action surely. — Georgie Bingham (@georgiebingham) April 5, 2019

“That’s how I feel. I feel I've for five or six more years left and I just want to enjoy football as much as I can. There is so much politics and whatever in football and I just can’t wait to see the back of it, to be honest.”

Rose and Sterling will face off three times in the next fortnight, as Spurs prepare for a Champions League quarter-final double-header with Manchester City, and then face them again in the Premier League on 20 April.