Danny Rose Admits He 'Can't Wait to See Back of Football' Due to Racism

By 90Min
April 05, 2019

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose has become the latest player to speak out on racism in football, claiming he can't wait to get out of the game due to the current state of affairs. 

Instances of alleged racist abuse have unfortunately plagued the season so far, with Raheem Sterling speaking out against sections of the media back in December after video footage emerged of Chelsea supporters seemingly directing racial slurs at the forward.

Sterling, Rose, and Callum Hudson-Odoi all reportedly suffered from similar vitriol during England's win in Montenegro last month, with the latest incident to come to light surrounding Juventus' Moise Kean - with Juve captain Leonardo Bonucci absurdly saying the blame was '50-50' after the 19-year-old suffered abuse from Cagliari fans. 

“I’ve had enough," Rose told the Daily Mirror. "At the minute, the way that I programme myself I just think, ‘I’ve got five or six more years left in football and I just can’t wait to see the back of it.’

“Seeing how things are done in the game at the minute, it’s just, ‘Whatever!’, isn’t it? I just want to get out of it.

“That’s how I feel. I feel I've for five or six more years left and I just want to enjoy football as much as I can. There is so much politics and whatever in football and I just can’t wait to see the back of it, to be honest.”

Rose and Sterling will face off three times in the next fortnight, as Spurs prepare for a Champions League quarter-final double-header with Manchester City, and then face them again in the Premier League on 20 April. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message