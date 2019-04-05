Inter vs Atalanta Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Team News and More

In one of the most interesting fixtures in Italian football this weekend, Inter are hosting Atalanta at San Siro on Sunday afternoon. Both teams have enjoyed successful seasons, with Inter looking strong (intermittently) in third and Atalanta sitting just outside the top four.
It's been a season of inconsistency for Inter, with ups and downs but never any patterns of consistent wins. Atalanta, however, have massively outperformed their status to mix it in with the likes of Roma and Lazio. Their potent attack has carried them all the way to fifth in the table – and in fact, only Juventus have scored more goals this season.
WHERE TO WATCH
|When Is Kick Off?
|Sunday 7th April
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|17:00
|Where Is It Played?
|San Siro
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|Premier Sport 1
|Referee?
|-
TEAM NEWS
Expect Ivan Perisic to continue out on the left in his preferred position, and Handanovic, who was man of the match in their last game against Lazio - will continue in goal.
Atalanta have been scoring goals for fun, mainly through Colombian striker Duvan Zapata (on loan from Napoli), and Slovenian playmaker Josip Ilicic. They're both expected to keep their places up top following their impressive displays against Bologna last time out – a game which saw their side score four times in the first 15 minutes.
|INTER
|Handanovic, D'Ambrosio, Miranda, Skriniar, Asamoah, Valero, Brozovic, Politano, Vecino, Perisic, Balde
|ATALANTA
|Golini, Mancini, Palomino, Masiello, Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Gomez, Ilicic, Zapata
HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Inter and Atalanta have played just 26 games against each other up before this Sunday, with Inter winning 13 of those encounters. Six have been won by Atalanta, and the other seven (you knew that, maths fans!) have been draws.
Last time the sides faced each other, Atalanta came out 4-1 winners. That'll be a tough result to replicate, but Atalanta will be hoping that Inter's off-pitch turmoil can help them out.
LAST FIVE
|31/03/2019
|Inter 0-1 Lazio
|05/04/2019
|Atalanta 4-1 Bologna
|14/03/2019
|Inter 0-1 Eintracht
|31/03/2019
|Parma 1-3 Atalanta
|07/03/2019
|Eintracht 0-0 Inter
|17/03/2019
|Atalanta 1-1 Chievo
|24/02/2019
|Fiorentina 3-3 Inter
|10/03/2019
|Sampdoria 1-2 Atalanta
|17/02/2019
|Inter 2-1 Sampdoria
|03/03/2019
|Atalanta 3-1 Fiorentina
PREDICTION
This is a tough one to predict, Inter have had a rollercoaster season, dipping in and out of form. and they'll be desperate to score a goal or two after a tough game vs Lazio last week to make up for their lack of attacking prowess that game. Atalanta are riding the high of a big 4-1 win, and this could help them here.
Prediction: Inter 2-2 Atalanta