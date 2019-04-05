Juventus Set for Earliest Ever Serie A Title Win Ahead of Clashes With AC Milan and SPAL

By 90Min
April 05, 2019

Juventus could win an eight successive Scudetto as early as this weekend, as Max Allegri's record-breakers look set to become the quickest ever winners of a 20-team top flight tiel in Italy. 

Allegri's side currently hold an 18 point advantage over second-placed Napoli, and a victory at Milan this weekend could extend the advantage to as much as 21 points with seven games remaining, should Napoli lose to Genoa - awarding Juve the title, since their head-to-head record is also superior. 

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Should they fail to clinch it this weekend, they can claim the trophy against SPAL next Saturday providing they maintain their 18 point lead. In either case, it would be the quickest title win in the competition's modern history. 

It's a long way from where they found themselves last season, as Maurizio Sarri's Napoli took them to the wire, with the title not being confirmed until the last game of the campaign. 

They will hope that wrapping things up domestically will stand them in good stead for the remainder of their Champions League fixtures, as they seek to win the elusive trophy for the first time in 23 years.

Standing in their way there are Ajax, who conquered reigning champions Real Madrid in the round of 16, and will look for another major scalp against Juve as they vie for a semi-final place.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The first leg of that one takes place in Turin on Wednesday, so tying the title up against Milan this weekend, if possible, would be a welcome boost. 

