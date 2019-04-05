Juventus vs Milan: Massimiliano Allegri's Best Available Bianconeri Lineup

Juventus host Milan at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday as they look to take a step closer to securing their eighth successive Serie A title.

Juventus' recent league victory - a 2-0 away result at Cagliari - was tarnished by racial chanting aimed at Juventus' young striker Moise Kean. Having received abuse all game, Kean gestured towards them after scoring, subsequently receiving criticism from both his teammate Leonardo Bonucci and manager Massimiliano Allegri for playing a role in the controversy.

Kean has since received support from the wider footballing world, with many players - including Raheem Sterling and Gli Azzurri teammate Mario Balotelli - lambasting Bonucci for his comments on the matter.

Juventus now face a battle against a Milan side hopeful of consolidating a top four position. Missing a host of players through injury - including Cristiano Ronaldo - Allegri is likely to switch from a back three to a 4-3-3, recalling both Joao Cancelo and Mario Mandzukic.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Wojciech Szczesny (GK) - The Pole has improved considerably since leaving Arsena l in 2015. He kept Alisson out of Roma's starting line up before replacing the iconic Gianluigi Buffon at Juventus.





Joao Cancelo (RB) - The summer signing from Valencia has been one of the standout fullbacks in Europe this season. Particularly gifted with the ball, the Portuguese international is capable of putting in excellent deliveries or dribbling past opponents.





Leonardo Bonucci (CB) - Heavily criticised in recent days following his comments regarding the racism incident with Kean at Cagliari, Bonucci is unlikely to be dropped, and remains a fantastic distributor of the ball.





Giorgio Chiellini (CB) - A Juventus stalwart since 2005, Chiellini has been one of the best CBs in world football for the best part of a decade. Tough in the duels, he also reads the game superbly.





Alex Sandro (LB) - Another dynamic fullback on Juventus' books, at his best the Brazilian can be a real difference-maker for the Old Lady.

Midfielders



Emre Can (CM) - A midfielder who does a bit of everything but perhaps excels at nothing in particular, Can faces competition with Bentancur and the injured Khedira for his spot in the starting XI.





Miralem Pjanic (DM) - Capable of playing further forward and contributing with goals and assists - as he did regularly with Roma - Pjanic now dictates the midfield from a deep-lying position, which he does with guile and class.





Blaise Matuidi (CM) - As reliable and hard-working as ever, the 31-year-old has perhaps declined since his prime years at Paris Saint-Germain. Regardless, he remains an important player for Juventus.

Forwards



Federico Bernardeschi (RW) - The 25-year-old has had to acclimatise slowly since his arrival from Fiorentina in 2017, but has recently been given regular starts in which he has flourished and been able to showcase his talents.





Moise Kean (ST) - With four goals in just two league starts, the 19-year-old has risen to the plate and is starting to show glimpses of the potential he's been spoken of having for years.





Mario Mandzukic (LW) - A reliable scorer of goals throughout his career, the 32-year-old is still going strong even though he is often played out of position, contributing towards 14 league goals in 22 starts this term.

