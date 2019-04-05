WATCH: Alex Morgan Scores 100th Goal, Mallory Pugh Scores Brace in Thrilling Win Over Australia

Alex Morgan scored her 100th USWNT goal, Mallory Pugh got the winner and scored a filthy chip to finish off the game as the USWNT beat Australia in an enthralling back-and-forth affair. 

By Kellen Becoats
April 05, 2019

The USWNT won a thrilling back-and-forth game against Australia on Thursday as Mallory Pugh scored the winner shortly after coming on and Alex Morgan recorded her 100th international goal in the team's 5-3 win.

While the first half was reasonably even, things weren't looking good for the USWNT at the beginning of the second half. 

The USA conceded a goal within the first two minutes to put them down 2-1 after wasting a couple of chances in the first half. That might have been just what the USWNT needed to wake up.

It didn't take long for Tobin Heath to respond, smashing in a header in the 53rd minute to bring her team level and resurrect the USWNT's offense. 

Megan Rapinoe was next to write her name on the scoresheet, lashing one into the corner to complete Team USA's comeback and give them back the lead. 

Shortly after she pulled up and appeared to grab her leg before being subbed off, with young star Mallory Pugh coming on to replace her. And it didn't take Pugh long to make her mark on the game, scoring with her second touch to give the U.S. a two-goal lead and then scored a fantastic chip to cap the game off. 

The USWNT's next game is Sunday against Belgium. 

      Modal message