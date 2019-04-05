The USWNT won a thrilling back-and-forth game against Australia on Thursday as Mallory Pugh scored the winner shortly after coming on and Alex Morgan recorded her 100th international goal in the team's 5-3 win.

Just your causal 100th international goal, no biggie! Alex Morgan puts the USWNT ahead! pic.twitter.com/WuoAHb9X2z (via @FOXSoccer) — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 5, 2019

While the first half was reasonably even, things weren't looking good for the USWNT at the beginning of the second half.

The USA conceded a goal within the first two minutes to put them down 2-1 after wasting a couple of chances in the first half. That might have been just what the USWNT needed to wake up.

That didn't take long. USWNT get off to a poor start in the second half and Caitlin Foord makes them pay (via @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/Ez8pB1YwtZ — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 5, 2019

It didn't take long for Tobin Heath to respond, smashing in a header in the 53rd minute to bring her team level and resurrect the USWNT's offense.

Tobin to the rescue! Heath buries a header to bring the USWNT level (via @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/1IsRa4zhR5 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 5, 2019

Megan Rapinoe was next to write her name on the scoresheet, lashing one into the corner to complete Team USA's comeback and give them back the lead.

Shortly after she pulled up and appeared to grab her leg before being subbed off, with young star Mallory Pugh coming on to replace her. And it didn't take Pugh long to make her mark on the game, scoring with her second touch to give the U.S. a two-goal lead and then scored a fantastic chip to cap the game off.

Pugh Pugh Pugh🎯Mallory tacks on another one to put the USWNT up 2 (via @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/3cenVHS6WK — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 5, 2019

Mal Pugh with the FILTHY chip to finish Australia off (via @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/8EG24b9jNv — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 5, 2019

The USWNT's next game is Sunday against Belgium.