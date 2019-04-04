WATCH: Alex Morgan Scores Her 100th USWNT Goal

The U.S. women's national team star joins exclusive company after tallying her 100th international goal.

By Avi Creditor
April 04, 2019

Alex Morgan became the seventh U.S. women's national team player in history to reach the 100-goal club, hitting the century mark in the USA's friendly vs. Australia on Thursday night.

Morgan held off an Australian defender, took down a bouncing ball and evaded another defender before lashing the ball past the Australian goalkeeper with her right foot. 

Morgan scored nearly half of her 100 goals in two U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year-award-winning years. She tallied 28 in 2012–the third most in a single year in U.S. Soccer history–and another 18 in 2018 to account for 46 of her goals. Surprisingly, only two have come from the penalty spot. She's the second player in as many years to reach the 100-goal plateau after Carli Lloyd did the same last April. Before then, Abby Wambach was the last player to reach the mark, doing so in 2009.

Wambach's 184 goals are the most all-time in women's soccer, though that mark is under threat from Canada's Christine Sinclair, who sits at 179. Other U.S. women to hit 100 goals before Morgan are Mia Hamm (158), Kristine Lilly (130), Lloyd (105), Michelle Akers (105) and Tiffeny Milbrett (100).

Morgan is the fourth fastest to reach the mark, accomplishing it in 159 caps. Wambach notched her 100th in 129 caps, Akers did it in 130 and it took Hamm 156.

"I feel like this has been nine years in the making, but at the same time I don't really love to count my goals, I don't love to keep that in the back of my mind," Morgan told SI Now this week with the potential for reaching the milestone approaching. "At the end of the day, I'm just here to play my role on the team to the best of my ability, and as a forward, I'm expected to score. ... 100 obviously is a great number to get to, but I hope that there's many more."

