Napoli vs Genoa Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Team News and More

By 90Min
April 05, 2019

Napoli take on Genoa this weekend, in a game that has been somewhat dampened in its anticipation by Napoli's unexpected loss to Empoli ending their title hopes.

Napoli loss to Empoli was one of the two upsets in midweek, thus almost handing Juventus the title. The Partenopei do not necessarily need a victory here, but three points would help in gaining confidence ahead of their Europa League fixture. 

Genoa will be more motivated than their rivals, but between the trip to Naples and two absences in defence, they will probably just aim for a single point here to avoid a third consecutive defeat. Expect Napoli to aim to take control and close out the win as soon as possible to then rotate the team with their substitutions.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

WHERE TO WATCH

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 7th April
What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30
Where Is It Played? San Paolo Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sport 1 (Italy)
Referee? -

TEAM NEWS

Carlo Ancelotti will not have too many options to rotate his defence, but he will probably try to manage energy in other positions. Adam Ounas could therefore start ahead of Dries Mertens. Domenico Criscito has served his suspension, but Ervin Zukanovic and Cristian Romero are unavailable, while Koray Günter and Davide Biraschi are expected to start in defence.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

EXPECTED LINE-UPS

NAPOLI Meret, Malcuit, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Rui, Callejon, Allan, Ruiz, Zielinski, Ounas, Millik
GENOA Radu, Pereira, Biraschi, Gunter, Pezzella, Sturaro, Lerager, Radovanovic, Kouame, Sanabria, Lazavoic

HEAD TO HEAD


Napoli have won seven of their last eight home matches against Genoa in all competitions, and  are undefeated in 19 of their last 20 home league games. Genoa have failed to score in five of their last six matches in the league too, while Napoli have enjoyed a highly successful season, second only to Juventus.

Domenico Criscito

LAST FIVE

03/04/2019 Empoli 2-1 Napoli 03/04/2019 Genoa 0-4 Inter
31/03/2019 Roma 1-4 Napoli 30/03/2019 Udinese 2-0 Genoa
17/03/2019 Napoli 4-2 Udinese 17/03/2019 Genoa 2-0 Juventus
14/03/2019 Red Bull 3-1 Napoli 09/03/2019 Parma 1-0 Genoa
10/03/2019 Sassuolo 1-1 Napoli 03/03/2019 Genoa 0-0 Frosinone
ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Prediction


Genoa have beaten the likes of Juve this season and on their day can turn up the style, but anticipate Ancelotti's side will bounce back after an embarrassing loss midweek to Empoli and take this one easily.

Prediction: Napoli 3-0 Genoa

