Napoli vs Genoa Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Team News and More

Napoli take on Genoa this weekend, in a game that has been somewhat dampened in its anticipation by Napoli's unexpected loss to Empoli ending their title hopes.
Napoli loss to Empoli was one of the two upsets in midweek, thus almost handing Juventus the title. The Partenopei do not necessarily need a victory here, but three points would help in gaining confidence ahead of their Europa League fixture.
Genoa will be more motivated than their rivals, but between the trip to Naples and two absences in defence, they will probably just aim for a single point here to avoid a third consecutive defeat. Expect Napoli to aim to take control and close out the win as soon as possible to then rotate the team with their substitutions.
WHERE TO WATCH
|When Is Kick Off?
|Sunday 7th April
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|19:30
|Where Is It Played?
|San Paolo Stadium
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|Premier Sport 1 (Italy)
|Referee?
|-
TEAM NEWS
Carlo Ancelotti will not have too many options to rotate his defence, but he will probably try to manage energy in other positions. Adam Ounas could therefore start ahead of Dries Mertens. Domenico Criscito has served his suspension, but Ervin Zukanovic and Cristian Romero are unavailable, while Koray Günter and Davide Biraschi are expected to start in defence.
EXPECTED LINE-UPS
|NAPOLI
|Meret, Malcuit, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Rui, Callejon, Allan, Ruiz, Zielinski, Ounas, Millik
|GENOA
|Radu, Pereira, Biraschi, Gunter, Pezzella, Sturaro, Lerager, Radovanovic, Kouame, Sanabria, Lazavoic
HEAD TO HEAD
Napoli have won seven of their last eight home matches against Genoa in all competitions, and are undefeated in 19 of their last 20 home league games. Genoa have failed to score in five of their last six matches in the league too, while Napoli have enjoyed a highly successful season, second only to Juventus.
LAST FIVE
|03/04/2019
|Empoli 2-1 Napoli
|03/04/2019
|Genoa 0-4 Inter
|31/03/2019
|Roma 1-4 Napoli
|30/03/2019
|Udinese 2-0 Genoa
|17/03/2019
|Napoli 4-2 Udinese
|17/03/2019
|Genoa 2-0 Juventus
|14/03/2019
|Red Bull 3-1 Napoli
|09/03/2019
|Parma 1-0 Genoa
|10/03/2019
|Sassuolo 1-1 Napoli
|03/03/2019
|Genoa 0-0 Frosinone
Prediction
Prediction: Napoli 3-0 Genoa