Pep Guardiola Urges Danny Rose Not to Quit Football Over Continued Racism Issues

By 90Min
April 05, 2019

Pep Guardiola has said that he will try and persuade Danny Rose not to quit football over racism, with the Spurs man giving a hard-hitting interview to the Mirror this week. 

Rose said that he 'can't wait to see the back of football' in the interview, criticising the sport's authorities' continued failure to take effective action against racial abuse. 

Guardiola told journalists in his pre-match press conference on Friday that he hopes Rose will stay in the sport and continue fight racism as a player.

Quoted by Sky Sports, Guardiola said: "Danny Rose should not do that [retire]. I will tell him the best way to fight, to combat this kind of terrible situation is fighting, being there every day, because he is an extraordinary football player."

Guardiola's Manchester City face Rose's Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League quarter finals on Tuesday night, and the Spaniard said he would look to speak with Rose then. Speaking this week, Rose said that the way racism in football stadiums is dealt with is a 'farce'.

"You see my manager [Mauricio Pochettino] get banned for two games for just being confrontational against Mike Dean at Burnley," he said. "But yet a country can only get fined a little bit of money for being racist. It's just a bit of a farce at the minute.

"That's where we're at now in football and until there's a harsh punishment there's not much else we can expect I don't think."

Rose and his teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi were targeted with racist abuse during England's Euro 2020 qualifier away in Montenegro. Raheem Sterling also spoke out after the game in Montenegro, calling the abuse 'unacceptable'.

"There should be a real punishment for this, not just the two or three people who were doing it - it needs to be a collective thing," he said.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message