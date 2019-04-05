Richarlison Appears to Shoot Down Shock Report Linking Him With Move to Liverpool

By 90Min
April 05, 2019

Everton forward Richarlison has taken to social media to seemingly put an end to speculation around his future at the club, as he reaffirms his happiness at the Toffees. 

A report in Brazil had bizarrely linked the 21-year-old with a move to rivals Liverpool, and having impressed under Marco Silva since his £35m switch from Watford in the summer, speculation had also emerged suggesting Barcelona, Milan and Chelsea could move for him in the months to come. 

Shortly after the Liverpool reports surfaced, the forward posted two pictures of himself celebrating in an Everton shirt, captioned simply 'I'm happy' - suggesting he isn't interested in a move for the time being. 

The speculation surrounding the alleged Liverpool interest comes from UOL Esporte, who have arrived at the conclusion on the basis that Renato Venasco, one of the player's representatives, was seen visiting the home of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. 

While it's not impossible that there could be interest from Anfield, however, it doesn't seem like enough to go on - especially considering his key player status at Goodison Park.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The former Fluminense star, who has eight senior caps for Brazil, has scored 13 goals in 33 appearances since his summer move to Merseyside, including two in his last three games, as he has impressed on the right wing in recent weeks. 

His form, then, coupled with the lofty transfer fee Everton paid for him less than a year ago, means that he would likely cost a fortune for any club to pry him away - and more still for the Blues' next-door neighbours. 

