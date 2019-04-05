Roberto Pereyra a Doubt for FA Cup Semi Final After Picking Up Hip Injury Against Fulham

Watford manager Javi Gracia has confirmed that attacking midfielder Roberto Pereyra picked up a knock against Fulham on Tuesday night, making him a doubt for their FA Cup semi final on Sunday.

Watford play Wolves at Wembley but could be without Pereyra, who injured his hip as the Hornets won 4-1 at Vicarage Road. The result confirmed Fulham's relegation back to the Championship, but Gracia will be more concerned about whether the injury will keep one of his star men out of the game on Sunday.

Discussing Pereyra, who was replaced by Daryl Janmaat at half time, Gracia said (via Premier Injuries): "It was better for some players because Roberto felt pain in his hip."

Pereyra has been an integral part of Watford's success this season, scoring six goals and assisting four in the Premier League. Watford will play in their second FA Cup semi final in four years on Sunday when they face fellow Premier League surprise package Wolves.

In their last appearance at this stage in 2016, Watford, who were then managed by Quique Sanchez Flores, lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace. Palace went on to lose to Louis van Gaal's Manchester United in the final.





In advance of the game club captain Troy Deeney said: "It’s a case of do you want to build legacy now, do you want to be a team that’s legendary and gets remembered, not the team that’s ‘oh was good until April and had a semifinal’. We’ve already done that."

Deeney scored the equaliser in the 2016 semi final, only for a Connor Wickham goal to send Palace through.