Tottenham Stadium: Every Top Flight Club's First Premier League Goalscorer at Their Current Ground

Son Heung-min etched his name into the history books on Wednesday as he became the first player to score a Premier League goal at Tottenham's new stadium during the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Countless stadia have hosted Premier League fixtures, with certain grounds like Old Trafford, Anfield and Stamford Bridge now synonymous with England's top flight.
Here, we take a nostalgic gander at the cult heroes who scored their club's first ever Premier League goal at their current grounds.
Arsenal
Gilberto Silva - 19 August 2006
Arsenal's grand opening at the Emirates didn't exactly go to plan, with Olof Mellberg scoring the ground's first ever Premier League goal when Aston Villa visited London in 2006.
Thankfully for the Gunners, Gilberto Silva equalised late on after good work from Theo Walcott to spare Arsene Wenger's blushes.
Bournemouth
Callum Wilson - 29 August 2015
Bournemouth have surprisingly established themselves as a Premier League team in recent years and it was Callum Wilson who made a name for himself during the opening weeks of the 2015/16 season.
Having netted a hat trick in the 4-3 win at West Ham the week before, the current England international christened Dean Court with the Cherries' first PL strike in a 1-1 draw against Leicester.
Brighton
Pascal Gross - 9 September 2017
Brighton failed to score in their first three league games last season but got up and running thanks to new signing Pascal Gross.
The German bagged twice in the 3-1 success over West Brom, his first a scrappy deflected effort after solid work from Solly March down the left.
Burnley
Robbie Blake - 19 August 2009
Robbie Blake is a certified Burnley icon, scoring the club's first ever Premier League goal which also turned out to be the winner against Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United.
The current Bognor Regis Town coach cracked home a scintillating volley against the then champions to provide Clarets fans with a moment they'll never forget at Turf Moor.
Cardiff
Aron Gunnarsson - 25 August 2013
Still at Cardiff, Gunnarsson was instrumental in the Bluebirds' momentous 3-2 victory against Manchester City in just their second ever Premier League fixture.
Having fallen behind to Edin Dzeko's 52nd minute strike, Icelander Gunnarsson hauled his side level after Joe Hart blocked Fraizer Campbell's effort. Campbell scored twice late on to seal a memorable win.
Chelsea
Mick Harford - 15 August 1992
No, that's not what Mick Harford looked like in his playing days. The current Luton Town caretaker boss picked up two England caps while playing for his current side, but also enjoyed spells with Derby, Birmingham and Chelsea.
He netted the Blues' first Premier League goal at Stamford Bridge with an equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Oldham. How times have changed.
Crystal Palace
Mark Bright - 15 August 1992
Seen here with Crystal Palace co-owner Steve Parish, Mark Bright was coming to the end of his time with the Eagles when he netted at Selhurst Park in the 3-3 draw with Blackburn.
Having scored over 100 goals during his time in Croydon, Bright would go on to play for Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton before retiring in 1999.
Everton
Barry Horne - 15 August 1992
Please ignore Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp here and focus instead on the man behind him, a certain Barry Horne.
He only scored three league goals for the Toffees in over 100 appearances, but that haul includes a 44th minute equaliser at Goodison Park against Sheffield Wednesday. Legendary.
Fulham
Barry Hayles - 22 August 2001
Why aren't there any footballers called Barry nowadays? This particular Barry is the stuff of legend, still playing and knocking them in for fun as a player-coach of Hellenic League Premier Division side Windsor.
Back in the early noughties, however, Hayles enjoyed a successful spell at Fulham and scored their first ever PL goal at Craven Cottage in a 2-0 success against Sunderland. Louis Saha also got on the scoresheet that day.
Huddersfield
Aaron Mooy - 20 August 2017
Huddersfield won England's top flight three times in a row during the 1920s but had to wait until 2017 to make their Premier League bow.
The Terriers enjoyed a heroic 2017/18 campaign, during which Aaron Mooy scored their first PL goal at the John Smith's Stadium with the winner against Newcastle. Happier times certainly for Terriers fans.
Leicester
Paul Dickov - 16 August 2003
Leicester previously played Premier League fixtures at Filbert Road before moving to the King Power, previously known as the Walkers Stadium, in 2002.
The ground was christened with a cracking 2-2 draw with Southampton, with Paul Dickov getting the first goal from the penalty spot in the fifth minute before Les Ferdinand doubled their lead four minutes later. Kevin Phillips and James Beattie netted late on for the Saints.
Liverpool
Mark Walters - 19 August 1992
Anfield was stunned when Sheffield United took the lead against Liverpool back in 1992, Brian Deane opening the scoring that day.
Thankfully for the Reds, Mark Walters (seen below getting stuck in) equalised just before half-time, with Paul Stewart netting the winner midway through the second half.
Manchester City
David Sommeil - 23 August 2003
After leaving Maine Road in 2003, Manchester City moved into the City of Manchester Stadium, originally built to host the 2002 Commonwealth Games.
Having beaten Charlton 3-0 on the opening day of the 2003/04 season, the Citizens found themselves struggling against Portsmouth after Yakubu's opener. Thankfully for City, David Sommeil grabbed a 90th minute equaliser to spare their blushes.
Manchester United
Denis Irwin - 22 August 1992
Manchester United ended up winning the first ever edition of the Premier League, but not before losing to Sheffield United and Everton in their first two games of the season.
They were shocked into action in their third game, with Republic of Ireland legend Denis Irwin scoring their first Premier League goal at Old Trafford a minute after Chris Kiwomya had given Ipswich the lead.
Newcastle
Malcolm Allen - 25 August 1993
The Magpies' first season back in the top flight was a memorable one as Kevin Keegan's side finished third behind champions Manchester United and Blackburn.
Winless in their first three games of the season, Malcolm Allen's first half strike set Newcastle on their way to victory over Everton at St. James' Park.
Southampton
Marians Pahars - 24 September 2001
Marian Pahars was idolised on the south coast after scoring a bunch of goals in his first three full Premier League seasons and also scored their first top flight goal at St. Mary's after the club left the Dell.
Southampton had a rotten start to the 2001/02 season, losing four of the opening five games, but Pahars did at least net their goal at their new stadium in a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa. Other scorers in that game include George Boateng, Juan Pablo Angel and Mustapha Hadji.
Tottenham
Son Heung-min - 3 April 2019
The latest entry on this list, thanks to the happiest man in the world. If it couldn't be Harry Kane, Tottenham fans would have gladfully accepted Son Heung-min as their first scorer at their new stadium in north London.
The South Korean cut inside from Christian Eriksen's pass before his strike flew past Vicente Guaita via a Luka Milivojevic deflection in Spurs' 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. The noise from the crowd as it hit the back of the net was deafening.
Watford
Peter Kennedy - 7 August 1999
Now firmly established as a Premier League outfit, Watford's first two cracks at the current edition of England's top division both ended in relegation in 1999/00 and 2006/07.
Their first PL clash saw them lose 3-2 to Wimbledon at Vicarage Road, with Peter Kennedy sticking himself into the history books with a 17th minute penalty.
West Ham
Michail Antonio - 21 August 2016
West Ham fans are still divided on their feelings on London Stadium as their permanent home, but the wave of enjoyment that spread through the ground when Michail Antonio netted a late winner against Bournemouth was incredible.
His goal that afternoon was assisted by one Gokhan Tore, a certified West Ham legend.
Wolves
Colin Cameron - 4 October 2003
Wolves' first season in the Premier League got off to a rotten start, despite having a few certified legends in their team, like Denis Irwin and Paul Ince.
They didn't score a home goal until October, when Colin Cameron smacked one past David James for their first win of the season.