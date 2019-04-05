Tottenham Stadium: Every Top Flight Club's First Premier League Goalscorer at Their Current Ground

Son Heung-min etched his name into the history books on Wednesday as he became the first player to score a Premier League goal at Tottenham's new stadium during the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Countless stadia have hosted Premier League fixtures, with certain grounds like Old Trafford, Anfield and Stamford Bridge now synonymous with England's top flight.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Here, we take a nostalgic gander at the cult heroes who scored their club's first ever Premier League goal at their current grounds.

Arsenal

Gilberto Silva - 19 August 2006





Arsenal's grand opening at the Emirates didn't exactly go to plan, with Olof Mellberg scoring the ground's first ever Premier League goal when Aston Villa visited London in 2006.





Thankfully for the Gunners, Gilberto Silva equalised late on after good work from Theo Walcott to spare Arsene Wenger's blushes.

Phil Cole/GettyImages

Bournemouth

Callum Wilson - 29 August 2015

Bournemouth have surprisingly established themselves as a Premier League team in recent years and it was Callum Wilson who made a name for himself during the opening weeks of the 2015/16 season.

Having netted a hat trick in the 4-3 win at West Ham the week before, the current England international christened Dean Court with the Cherries' first PL strike in a 1-1 draw against Leicester.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Brighton

Pascal Gross - 9 September 2017

Brighton failed to score in their first three league games last season but got up and running thanks to new signing Pascal Gross.

The German bagged twice in the 3-1 success over West Brom, his first a scrappy deflected effort after solid work from Solly March down the left.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Burnley

Robbie Blake - 19 August 2009

Robbie Blake is a certified Burnley icon, scoring the club's first ever Premier League goal which also turned out to be the winner against Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United.

The current Bognor Regis Town coach cracked home a scintillating volley against the then champions to provide Clarets fans with a moment they'll never forget at Turf Moor.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Cardiff

Aron Gunnarsson - 25 August 2013

Still at Cardiff, Gunnarsson was instrumental in the Bluebirds' momentous 3-2 victory against Manchester City in just their second ever Premier League fixture.

Having fallen behind to Edin Dzeko's 52nd minute strike, Icelander Gunnarsson hauled his side level after Joe Hart blocked Fraizer Campbell's effort. Campbell scored twice late on to seal a memorable win.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Chelsea

Mick Harford - 15 August 1992

No, that's not what Mick Harford looked like in his playing days. The current Luton Town caretaker boss picked up two England caps while playing for his current side, but also enjoyed spells with Derby, Birmingham and Chelsea.

He netted the Blues' first Premier League goal at Stamford Bridge with an equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Oldham. How times have changed.

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

Crystal Palace

Mark Bright - 15 August 1992

Seen here with Crystal Palace co-owner Steve Parish, Mark Bright was coming to the end of his time with the Eagles when he netted at Selhurst Park in the 3-3 draw with Blackburn.

Having scored over 100 goals during his time in Croydon, Bright would go on to play for Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton before retiring in 1999.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Everton

Barry Horne - 15 August 1992

Please ignore Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp here and focus instead on the man behind him, a certain Barry Horne.

He only scored three league goals for the Toffees in over 100 appearances, but that haul includes a 44th minute equaliser at Goodison Park against Sheffield Wednesday. Legendary.

Anton Want/GettyImages

Fulham

Barry Hayles - 22 August 2001

Why aren't there any footballers called Barry nowadays? This particular Barry is the stuff of legend, still playing and knocking them in for fun as a player-coach of Hellenic League Premier Division side Windsor.

Back in the early noughties, however, Hayles enjoyed a successful spell at Fulham and scored their first ever PL goal at Craven Cottage in a 2-0 success against Sunderland. Louis Saha also got on the scoresheet that day.

Gary M. Prior/GettyImages

Huddersfield

Aaron Mooy - 20 August 2017

Huddersfield won England's top flight three times in a row during the 1920s but had to wait until 2017 to make their Premier League bow.

The Terriers enjoyed a heroic 2017/18 campaign, during which Aaron Mooy scored their first PL goal at the John Smith's Stadium with the winner against Newcastle. Happier times certainly for Terriers fans.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Leicester

Paul Dickov - 16 August 2003

Leicester previously played Premier League fixtures at Filbert Road before moving to the King Power, previously known as the Walkers Stadium, in 2002.

The ground was christened with a cracking 2-2 draw with Southampton, with Paul Dickov getting the first goal from the penalty spot in the fifth minute before Les Ferdinand doubled their lead four minutes later. Kevin Phillips and James Beattie netted late on for the Saints.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Liverpool

Mark Walters - 19 August 1992

Anfield was stunned when Sheffield United took the lead against Liverpool back in 1992, Brian Deane opening the scoring that day.

Thankfully for the Reds, Mark Walters (seen below getting stuck in) equalised just before half-time, with Paul Stewart netting the winner midway through the second half.

Phil Cole/GettyImages

Manchester City

David Sommeil - 23 August 2003

After leaving Maine Road in 2003, Manchester City moved into the City of Manchester Stadium, originally built to host the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

Having beaten Charlton 3-0 on the opening day of the 2003/04 season, the Citizens found themselves struggling against Portsmouth after Yakubu's opener. Thankfully for City, David Sommeil grabbed a 90th minute equaliser to spare their blushes.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Manchester United

Denis Irwin - 22 August 1992

Manchester United ended up winning the first ever edition of the Premier League, but not before losing to Sheffield United and Everton in their first two games of the season.

They were shocked into action in their third game, with Republic of Ireland legend Denis Irwin scoring their first Premier League goal at Old Trafford a minute after Chris Kiwomya had given Ipswich the lead.

Ben Radford/GettyImages

Newcastle

Malcolm Allen - 25 August 1993

The Magpies' first season back in the top flight was a memorable one as Kevin Keegan's side finished third behind champions Manchester United and Blackburn.

Winless in their first three games of the season, Malcolm Allen's first half strike set Newcastle on their way to victory over Everton at St. James' Park.

Chris Cole/GettyImages

Southampton

Marians Pahars - 24 September 2001

Marian Pahars was idolised on the south coast after scoring a bunch of goals in his first three full Premier League seasons and also scored their first top flight goal at St. Mary's after the club left the Dell.

Southampton had a rotten start to the 2001/02 season, losing four of the opening five games, but Pahars did at least net their goal at their new stadium in a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa. Other scorers in that game include George Boateng, Juan Pablo Angel and Mustapha Hadji.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Tottenham

Son Heung-min - 3 April 2019

The latest entry on this list, thanks to the happiest man in the world. If it couldn't be Harry Kane, Tottenham fans would have gladfully accepted Son Heung-min as their first scorer at their new stadium in north London.

The South Korean cut inside from Christian Eriksen's pass before his strike flew past Vicente Guaita via a Luka Milivojevic deflection in Spurs' 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. The noise from the crowd as it hit the back of the net was deafening.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Watford

Peter Kennedy - 7 August 1999

Now firmly established as a Premier League outfit, Watford's first two cracks at the current edition of England's top division both ended in relegation in 1999/00 and 2006/07.

Their first PL clash saw them lose 3-2 to Wimbledon at Vicarage Road, with Peter Kennedy sticking himself into the history books with a 17th minute penalty.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

West Ham

Michail Antonio - 21 August 2016

West Ham fans are still divided on their feelings on London Stadium as their permanent home, but the wave of enjoyment that spread through the ground when Michail Antonio netted a late winner against Bournemouth was incredible.

His goal that afternoon was assisted by one Gokhan Tore, a certified West Ham legend.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Wolves

Colin Cameron - 4 October 2003

Wolves' first season in the Premier League got off to a rotten start, despite having a few certified legends in their team, like Denis Irwin and Paul Ince.

They didn't score a home goal until October, when Colin Cameron smacked one past David James for their first win of the season.