Wayne Hennessey Cleared of Racism Charges Following Crystal Palace Star's Infamous Photo

By 90Min
April 05, 2019

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been cleared of all charges, after he was pictured giving what looked like a Nazi salute at a team dinner in January. 

The image was captured on teammate Max Meyer's Instagram story, but the Welshman was quick to offer an explanation, declaring on Twitter: "Yesterday evening I had a meal with my team mates and we had a group photograph. 

"I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry.

"It’s been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute. I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental."

Hennessey was later charged by the FA, but this charge has now been dropped after an Independent Regulatory Commission was unable to prove he had properly breached FA Rule E3.

In a statement provided by the FA's official spokesperson on Twitter, the governing body explained: "Wayne Hennessey has had a charge against him for a breach of FA Rule E3 found not proven by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

"It was alleged that a gesture he made, which was captured by a photograph and posted on social media, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA Rule E3(1).

"It was further alleged that this constituted an ‘aggravated breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or religion and/or belief.

"The Crystal Palace goalkeeper had denied the charge and requested a personal hearing."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message