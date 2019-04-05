Wilfried Zaha on Tottenham's Radar With 'Style & Quality' Seen as Ideal Fit at New Stadium

By 90Min
April 05, 2019

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is considering a summer move for Wilfried Zaha, with the Argentine seeing the winger as an ideal fit for the club's new stadium.

The Crystal Palace forward has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park for numerous seasons, with speculation once again intensifying that the Ivory Coast international could finally make his long-awaited departure.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Now, according to Bleacher Report, Zaha has begun to embrace the prospect of a new challenge and his entourage are insistent an approach has been made from one of the Premier League's 'big six'.

The report further claims that the 26-year-old's name is amongst the names being discussed at London rivals Spurs, with Pochettino believing his 'style, quality and personality would see him fit in at Tottenham's new stadium'.

Despite a possible move to north London being on the cards, Spurs could still face competition from Manchester United, who may turn their attentions towards Zaha if they fail in their attempts to lure Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford.

However, it is understood Zaha has reservations about potentially moving back to United after his disappointing time there between 2013 and 2015.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

In his second spell with Crystal Palace, the winger has made 174 appearances for the Eagles since returning in 2014, and has scored 33 times.


This season, the Ivorian has scored eight times in 28 Premier League games, and is in line to feature once more when Palace take on Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday

