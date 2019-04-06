10 Players With the Most Goals Against Promoted Premier League Clubs Since 2009/10

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero made more headlines when he became, albeit potentially just temporarily, the player with the most goals against promoted Premier League sides since 2009/10 after his strike against Fulham.

Courtesy of Opta, the figures have been revealed with the Argentinian currently leading the pack, however, all could change in the coming seasons with another active Premier League forward in with a shout of racing ahead.

Here are the top ten players in the list:

Sergio Aguero - 29 Goals

36 - Since the start of the 2011-12 season, Sergio Aguero has been involved in more Premier League goals against newly-promoted teams than any other player (36 – 29 goals, 7 assists). Bully. #FULMCI pic.twitter.com/Jphq0mWLz6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 30, 2019

The aforementioned Aguero strike against Fulham on matchday 31 meant City's all time leading goalscorer also wrestled the control for the crown as the most potent against newly promoted sides.

With the Citizens not facing any more newly promoted teams before the end of the season, the 30-year-old won't have an opportunity to extend his incredible scoring run. However, you would back him to keep that record going next season. The sheer ruthlessness of his style of play means no team is let off, with only the finest defences able to keep the magician at bay.

Harry Kane - 28 Goals

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Lurking in Aguero's shadow is a certain Harry Kane, just one shy off the top on 28 goals. This season the England striker has netted four times against Premier League newcomers, including two against seventh place Wolves.

Unfortunately for Kane, he wont have a chance to surpass City's man this season, with the club already facing off twice against the three newly promoted sides this term. That said, just like the Argentinian, he will back himself to add to that tally next season.

Robin van Persie - 24 Goals

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

A player you loved having in your team, yet equally loathed lining up against you, Van Persie sure did score goals, no matter what you thought of him. His final season against Arsenal saw him bag 30 on his way towards the Premier League golden boot, and the following season at Manchester United saw him score a further 26 league goals.

A good few of them were against promoted outfits.

Wayne Rooney - 20 Goals

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Englishman is second in the Premier League's all time leading goal scoring charts, and would unquestionably feature higher on this list if the stats had stretched back further.

A staggering 208 goals in the top-flight would surely have resulted in more than 20 goals against the newly promoted sides, however, still some feat for a guy who was a one-of-a-kind player for United on his day.

Eden Hazard - 18 Goals

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Hazard continues to perform on the highest level, repeatedly averaging around 12 league goals for his club in the seven seasons he has spent with Chelsea.

For someone who is not an out-and-out striker, the figures are even more impressive, with the 28-year-old equally capable of scoring vital goals in crucial matches, while very much at home dispatching the lesser sides with relative ease, as he did against Cardiff this season.

Carlos Tevez & Theo Walcott - 16 Goals



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The second Argentinian to feature on the list, Tevez scored 84 Premier League goals spread across a seven-year spell in England - with three different clubs.

The majority of his goals came with both Manchester clubs, but his most iconic top division goal came for West Ham, not against a newly promoted side, but against United, with his winning goal helping send just promoted Sheffield United on their way out of the top flight at the Hammers' expense.

Scott Heavey/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Walcott has spent no less than 15 seasons plying his trade among England's elite, scoring 71 goals in the process. The winger's best goal scoring season came during the 2012/13 season with Arsenal, where his 14 goals included a strike against promoted side Reading.

Jermain Defoe, Alexis Sanchez & Romelu Lukaku - 15 Goals

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

England forward Defoe has been a feature in English football for many years, enjoying six spells in the Premier League with five different clubs. His finest return in the top flight came in the 2009/10 season in his second spell with Tottenham, amassing 18 league goals and scoring against promoted Burnley along the way.

United pair Lukaku and Sanchez are two of the five players still active in this top ten list, however, neither are currently nailing down starting berths at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Given his young age, 25-year-old Lukaku has an incredible scoring rate in the division, being an elite member of the Premier League '100 club' with 113 goals in total, and has netted this season against now relegated Fulham.

For Sanchez, the vast majority of his 15 goals against top flight newbies came during his time at Arsenal, with the Chilean's only goal against newly promoted teams coming against Huddersfield last season.