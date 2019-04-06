6 Transfer Sagas We're Already Sick of & the Window Isn't Even Open Yet

The transfer window is undoubtedly full of excitement (who doesn't love yellow ties, Peter Odemwingie going AWOL and the prospect of a sex toy in the ear?) but there are certain rumours which just seem to go on and on... and on.

Remember when Chelsea were supposed to sign Hulk for about 40 transfer windows in a row? Or Nicolas Gaitan to Manchester United, or the multi-season epic that was Naby Keita to Liverpool?! Give me strength.

Now, we love a transfer story as much as the next guy, but we are definitely already over some of this year's longest running stories.

Here are six sagas which we are ready to see come to a timely end.

Adrien Rabiot

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Adrien Rabiot has found himself lost in Parisian purgatory since December. The 24-year-old has refused to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, putting Europe's heavy hitters on alert.

Is he going to Barcelona? Is he going to Real Madrid, or maybe even Liverpool? Surely not Tottenham? It seems a complete mystery at the minute, but his future has been all over the place for the last five months, with just about every club reportedly getting a 'verbal agreement' out of the lad before everything is thrown up in the air again.

He's leaving PSG, we get it. Unfortunately, as his wages are astronomical and doesn't hit the free market until July, it appears as though this story is a long way from ending.

Antoine Griezmann

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann was kind enough to sign a new deal last summer and give us a few months without the constant links to Barcelona. However, here we are again, less than 12 months later, and the story is back. La Decisión: Parte II.

Sigh.

Admittedly, a move to Barcelona doesn't appear as set in stone as it did this time last year, with credible reports claiming Barça (still reeling from last year's snub want a younger, cheaper, probably less annoying striker) but that hasn't stopped gigabytes and gigabytes of internet speculation about an exit from Atletico.

The Griezmann saga was fun and new last summer, but it feels like a broken record this time around.

Eden Hazard

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

As Chelsea fans will begrudgingly tell you, Eden Hazard has reportedly been close to a move to Real Madrid almost every day in the last seven years.

Now, as the Belgian nears the final 12 months of his contract, the move finally seems to be happening. Chelsea are doing all they can to convince him to stay, but Hazard's refusal to discuss his future (while batting his eyelids at Zinedine Zidane at every opportunity) is getting a bit stale.

We know he likes Los Blancos, but it's time to either finalise a deal or put an end to the flirting. Won't somebody think of the transfer ban?!

Mauro Icardi

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Inter have battled for years to keep Mauro Icardi at the club, while he seemed to be finally settled in Milan. However, in the last few months things have got ugly once again.

Amid a very public dispute that seemed to originate from contract negotiations and culminated with Icardi being stripped of the captaincy, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Juventus have all been keeping watch, as Wanda Nara feeds the speculation on TV.

Inter took him out of the limelight for a while amid concerns about his future, but it's time they just let him go, for everyone's sake.

Matthijs de Ligt

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

Matthijs de Ligt may be the new kid on the block, but that doesn't mean he's exempt from our frustrations.

Alongside Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong, de Ligt dominated many of the headlines in January, but no deal ever materialised. The de Jong saga was over in a matter of weeks, so why couldn't this one be?

A move to the Camp Nou to join de Jong seems almost certain, which makes this even more tiring. Just sign the papers and get on with it.

Samuel Umtiti

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Going hand in hand with de Ligt's future is that of Samuel Umtiti.

The Frenchman is supposed to be the unlucky man to be replaced by de Ligt's imminent arrival, meaning he's been linked with the exit door for as long as the Ajax starlet has been with the entrance.

The leaders in the race for his signature are said to be Manchester United, and they have been for over a year. These stories are great to start with but, by the 1,000th time you hear the link, it gets a little tedious.

Is this deal going to happen? Possibly. Do we wish it was already over? Absolutely.