Andres Iniesta Reveals He'd Have Liked to Have 'Won More Champions Leagues' With Barcelona

Few players in history have enjoyed a more trophy-laden career than Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta. But the 34-year-old still has regrets over a number of major honours that he let slip through his hands in a period of complete dominance for Barcelona.

In particular, Iniesta would have liked to have lifted more Champions League trophies - something akin to Real Madrid's recent run of three consecutive titles. The playmaker did collect four Champions League winners medals during his time at Barca.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The Spanish giants lifted the trophy more frequently than anyone in Iniesta's 16 years at the club but Iniesta himself hinted the squad was good enough to win more. Speaking to Marca, Iniesta revealed his disappointment at the 12 tournaments which he failed to win.

"I do not feel angry, of course, I would have liked to win more Champions [Leagues], who would not?" Iniesta stated. "It is true that at Barça we have had squads in recent years as to have taken another step in the Champions [League]."

His comments come amid recent claims from fans that Barcelona failed to capitalise on their greatest generation that included Iniesta, Xavi and Lionel Messi. Aside from the four Champions League trophies, that Barcelona squad won nine La Liga titles and six Copa Del Rey trophies.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Factor in the additional six Supercopa de Espana trophies, two UEFA Super Cups and five FIFA World Club Cups for a total 32 major honours over 12 years. Iniesta also lifted the European Championships twice and World Cup once with Spain.

He's not resigned himself to a complete trophy collection yet though and is still targeting honours with his current club, Vissel Kobe. The Japanese side are currently four points off the top of the league although they are in the early stages of their season.

Iniesta also left the door open for a return to Barcelona one day in a managerial capacity perhaps following in the footsteps of his former manager Pep Guardiola.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

"If it were up to me, I would go back, we do not know what the future will bring, making long-term calculations is difficult today, I wish I had the opportunity to come, that way I could try to transmit what that I have learned for so long," he added.