Barcelona Chief 'Knows What Will Happen' With Ajax Defender Matthijs de Ligt This Summer

By 90Min
April 06, 2019

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu claims that he knows where Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt will be playing his club football next season.

The 19-year-old centre-back has been at the centre of transfer speculation throughout the campaign as he looks to follow teammate Frenkie de Jong out of the exit door at the Amsterdam Arena this summer.

It is unknown which club de Ligt wants to join at the end of the season, but Barça's president has given the biggest hint yet that he could be moving to Catalonia next season, as he claimed to already know what the Dutchman's plans are for the end of the campaign.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"There will be time to speak about him. Each year the club has an interest in making signings and this summer will be the same," Bartomeu told ESPN.

"De Ligt, like the other best players, is on the table. He is a great player and a great centre-back. I know what will happen with him but it's not the moment [to talk]."

Barcelona have already completed a €75m deal for his Ajax teammate de Jong and the midfielder will move to the club at the end of the season, having snubbed a financially better from Paris Saint-Germain to join the Blaugrana.

However, centre back de Ligt has been also attracting interest from the likes of Bayern MunichJuventus and a handful of clubs in the Premier League.

Thanks to their dealing in the past, Barcelona are expected to be given a slight discount on de Ligt's signature at the end of the season to steal the march on their European rivals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message