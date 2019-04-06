Danny Rose Compares Atmosphere at Tottenham's New Stadium to 'Flat' Wembley

Tottenham star Danny Rose has admitted he is pleased that the club have finally completed the move into their new stadium, after growing tired of playing at Wembley.

Spurs capped the delayed opening of their new stadium with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, courtesy of goals from Heung-min Son and Christian Eriksen, ensuring a party atmosphere was matched with three points to christen their new home.

Mauricio Pochettino's side had made extended use of Wembley Stadium as their temporary home as the opening of their new stadium continued to be delayed this season and, as quoted by the Telegraph, Rose admitted: "It was a bit flat towards the end, playing at Wembley.

"You can't hold anything against the fans for that. It was a lot of travelling and it's not home. So on behalf of the players and the staff, I'd like to thank the fans for the year-and-a-half that they've made that journey.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"They've been great and in that first game [at the new stadium] they really made it feel like home.

"It was a bit surreal at the beginning when we were doing the warm-up. There was a moment when the crowd were singing Dele [Alli]'s name and we were saying after the game how loud it was. It was just an amazing night."

Tottenham return to action at their new home once more on Tuesday as they take on Manchester City in the first leg of a huge Champions League quarter final, in what is set to be another electric occasion at Spurs' new stadium.