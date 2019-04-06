Report: Eden Hazard Move Imminent as Real Madrid Closes in on 6-Year Deal

By 90Min
April 06, 2019

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is closer than ever to securing a move to Real Madrid where he will sign a six-year contract at the end of the season.

The Belgium international has flirted with a move away from the west London club for a number of years, with Real Madrid understood to be Hazard's dream destination.

There had been some doubts over the move after Real Madrid parted ways with Zinedine Zidane last season, but Marca reports that the deal could now be completed within a matter of days following the Frenchman's re-appointment at the Santiago Bernabéu.

It's reported that the agreement between Chelsea, Real Madrid and Hazard is 'practically a fact' and that the Belgian winger could soon travel to the Spanish capital to look for houses.

Head coach Zidane hopes that Hazard will be able to bring some of the star quality which has been missing since Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus last summer, having suffered their highest tally of league defeats since the 2008/09 season during this campaign.

It had been claimed that Chelsea's impending transfer ban could have an effect on Hazard's future at Stamford Bridge as the club won't be able to sign a direct replacement.

But Fifa's decision over the ban instead looks set to impact other forwards at the club, with Marca stressing that Chelsea are resigned to losing Hazard this summer.

Teenage winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is one of their other players who had been looking to leave at the end of the season, but it looks increasingly likely that he will be forced to see out his contract at Chelsea next year.

