Investigations Begin Into Incidents of Racism Against Derby's Duane Holmes & Wigan's Nathan Byrne

Investigations will be launched into two separate incidents of racism during Saturday afternoon's games.

One of the incidents came at Griffin Park with Frank Lampard claiming that Derby's Duane Holmes was racially abused whilst in the dugout during the Rams' 3-3 draw against Brentford.



Speaking with Sky Sports after the game, Lampard said: "Duane Holmes complained that he was racially abused. I didn't see it, I was facing play.

"A fan came up to him at the dugout on the side and abused him. It was reported and apparently the police have someone and that's all the detail I know.

"Because it's such an important issue, I don't want to go beyond what I know, but it was very clearly reported by the players and those around."



The other incident occurred over the internet with Wigan defender Nathan Byrne receiving an abusing message over Twitter after the Latics' 2-2 draw against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Club officials at Brentford have confirmed since the incident that a season ticket holder has been arrested after the allegations, whilst Wigan have reported the incident regarding Byrne to the police.



To add to this, BBC Sport are reporting that the Championship are set to open up their own investigation on both matters.





The incidents come just weeks after the high-profile racist abuse Raheem Sterling and Danny Rose suffered whilst playing in Montenegro for England on international duty, and it comes just days after Juventus youngster Moise Kean was also racially abused during Juventus' win over Cagliari in Serie A.

