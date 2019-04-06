Jurgen Klopp Claims Liverpool Don't Need to Play Like City After Another Late Win in 'Crazy League'

By 90Min
April 06, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unperturbed with comparisons to Manchester City's style of play, after his side came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 at St. Mary's.

The Reds fell behind to a ninth-minute Shane Long strike, but went into half-time level thanks to Naby Keita's first ever goal for the club. Goals in the final ten minutes from Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson secured all three points for the visitors, sending them back to the top of the Premier League albeit having played one game more than City.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The win was hard-fought for Liverpool, just as their previous wins against Fulham and Tottenham were, yet while City made light work of the Cottagers and Cardiff in their previous two games, Klopp is happy for his side to play their own way.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "The performance was not top level, but it is about fighting. People want us to play like Manchester City. We are unable to do that. Why should we do it? We play our own football. It's a nice way, and a really good way.


"We have 82 points now. That is massive in this crazy league, with these unbelievably strong opponents, and everyone is waiting for us. I am really proud. It is incredible."

Victory on the south coast means Liverpool have regained their two point lead at the top of the Premier League over City - albeit playing a game more than Pep Guardiola's side - who are in FA Cup semi-final action against Brighton.

While the win came against a side who are looking to avoid relegation from the Premier League, Klopp was delighted with the fight his side showed to come from behind and win.

He added: "I'm really, really happy about the performance and the game because we knew it was difficult for us, so that was good. Winning here is not easy but we did it - really good.

"We had a few performances not on top level but we were always in the game, it's not about that, it's really about fighting. I'm really proud of what the boys did tonight, it's incredible."

Liverpool's second goal proved to be a landmark one for Salah, as it was his 50th league goal for the club, with Klopp labelling the effort 'world class'. 

He said: "Everyone was probably waiting for the pass to Bobby [Firmino] but he couldn't pass, it was not a good angle, so he finished it off and it was world class."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message