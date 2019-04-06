Jurgen Klopp Claims Liverpool Don't Need to Play Like City After Another Late Win in 'Crazy League'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unperturbed with comparisons to Manchester City's style of play, after his side came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 at St. Mary's.

The Reds fell behind to a ninth-minute Shane Long strike, but went into half-time level thanks to Naby Keita's first ever goal for the club. Goals in the final ten minutes from Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson secured all three points for the visitors, sending them back to the top of the Premier League albeit having played one game more than City.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The win was hard-fought for Liverpool, just as their previous wins against Fulham and Tottenham were, yet while City made light work of the Cottagers and Cardiff in their previous two games, Klopp is happy for his side to play their own way.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "The performance was not top level, but it is about fighting. People want us to play like Manchester City. We are unable to do that. Why should we do it? We play our own football. It's a nice way, and a really good way.





"We have 82 points now. That is massive in this crazy league, with these unbelievably strong opponents, and everyone is waiting for us. I am really proud. It is incredible."

Victory on the south coast means Liverpool have regained their two point lead at the top of the Premier League over City - albeit playing a game more than Pep Guardiola's side - who are in FA Cup semi-final action against Brighton.

While the win came against a side who are looking to avoid relegation from the Premier League, Klopp was delighted with the fight his side showed to come from behind and win.

He added: "I'm really, really happy about the performance and the game because we knew it was difficult for us, so that was good. Winning here is not easy but we did it - really good.

📊 Most points won from losing positions in ⁦PL⁩ this season



1️⃣6️⃣ ⁦@LFC⁩

1️⃣5️⃣ West Ham

1️⃣4️⃣ Wolves



Most points lost from winning positions in PL this season



2️⃣3️⃣ ⁦@SouthamptonFC⁩

1️⃣8️⃣ Fulham

1️⃣6️⃣ Huddersfield pic.twitter.com/fNHTPX1nR6 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 5, 2019

"We had a few performances not on top level but we were always in the game, it's not about that, it's really about fighting. I'm really proud of what the boys did tonight, it's incredible."

Liverpool's second goal proved to be a landmark one for Salah, as it was his 50th league goal for the club, with Klopp labelling the effort 'world class'.

He said: "Everyone was probably waiting for the pass to Bobby [Firmino] but he couldn't pass, it was not a good angle, so he finished it off and it was world class."