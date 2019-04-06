Manchester City vs. Brighton Live Stream: How to Watch FA Cup Semifinals

How to watch the FA Cup semifinal between Man City and Brighton on Saturday, April 6.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 06, 2019

Manchester City will continue its quest for a quadruple, going head-to-head against Brighton in the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday, April 6. Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is set for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Manchester City, already League Cup winners and in contention to win the Premier League again, is a heavy favorite to reach the FA Cup title game for the first time since 2013. The team came back two goals down to beat Swansea in dramatic fashion last month to advance to the semifinals. Manchester City also defeated Rotherham, Burnley and Newport County to make it to Saturday's game.

Brighton advanced to the semifinal with wins over Bournemouth, West Brom and Derby County before advancing on penalties against Millwall in the quarterfinals.

Brighton has only won one of the team's last 11 matches with Manchester City in all competitions.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the game live on ESPN+

SI TV is now available on fuboTV.

