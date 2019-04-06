Nabil Fekir's Agent Claims Knee Problem Wasn't Only Reason Why Liverpool Move Collapsed

Nabil Fekir's agent Jean-Pierre Bernès has claimed that the Frenchman's knee issues weren't the sole reason for the now infamous 11th-hour collapse of his move to Liverpool last summer.

The World Cup winner had even done his first interview for Liverpool, after the clubs agreed a fee of around £53m, with seemingly only the formalities left to be completed. However, the deal was called off at the very last minute with an issue found during the medical cited as the reason for Liverpool backing out.



Now fast forward a few months and Fekir is seemingly finally on his way out of Lyon, having rejected a contract extension and expressed his desire to leave with a number of clubs across Europe - including possibly Liverpool - keeping a close eye on his developments.

It looks like Fekir will get his move away after all, but speaking with L'Eqiupe (via GFFN), agent Bernès has given more insight into the forward's failed summer move and has teasingly suggested that his knee issue wasn't solely to blame for the deal falling through.

He said: “We will know maybe the real circumstances that prevented Fékir’s move to Liverpool. The knee was a part of it, but not only that. He had passed a medical, done photos with the Reds shirt.”



Fekir's current deal is set to expire in 2020 which leaves Lyon in a very awkward situation. They seem determined to keep hold of their prized possession. However, keeping hold of him would increase the rick of them losing the Frenchman for free should he refuse to sign a new deal with the club, as has been the case with their rivals PSG and Adrian Rabiot.

It is also yet to be known whether Jurgen Klopp is still keen on bringing the 25-year-old to Anfield.

One criticism levelled at Klopp's side this season is a lack of creativity from midfield. Having scored nine goals and bagged five assists in 23 Ligue 1 appearances, Fekir would certainly be a popular addition to the Liverpool squad.