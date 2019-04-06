Newcastle 0-1 Crystal Palace: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Eagles Snatch Late Victory

Here's our breakdown of this one.
NEWCASTLE UNITED
Key Talking Point
10 – Newcastle are winless in all 10 of their Premier League games against London clubs this season, drawing two and losing eight. Sorrow. #NEWCRY pic.twitter.com/dFvb2L1JHD— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 6, 2019
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Dubravka (7); Ritchie (6), Lejeune (6), Lascelles (6), Schar (6), Yedlin (4); Almiron (7), Hayden (6), Ki (6), Perez (6); Rondon (7).
Substitutes: Dummett (6), Shelvey (6), Atsu (N/A).
STAR MAN - In a disappointing result for the Magpies, Miguel Almiron played very well in attack.
He was energetic throughout the game and used the ball well to create chances for the hosts, as he produced a promising performance in Newcastle's defeat.
CRYSTAL PALACE
Key Talking Point
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Guaita (7); van Aanholt (6), Tomkins (6), Kelly (6), Wan-Bissaka (6); Schlupp (6), Milivojevic (7), McArthur (6); Zaha (7), Batshuayi (5), Townsend (7).
Substitutes: Benteke (6), Dann (6), Kouyate (N/A).
STAR MAN - In another standout performance from the Eagles' star man, Wilfried Zaha was excellent. His trickery and superb play in the final third was key to every Palace attack, as well as winning the crucial penalty in a man of the match performance.
Looking Ahead
Newcastle next play in just under a week, when they travel to Leicester City on Friday night. They then return to St. James' Park on 20 April, as they host fellow relegation battlers Southampton on Tyneside.
Meanwhile Crystal Palace have two huge tests ahead of them, starting with the visit of Manchester City to Selhurst Park next Sunday. They then face a big London derby across the river, travelling to Arsenal on 21 April.