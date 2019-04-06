Paul Merson Aims 'Big Team' Dig at Tottenham Following Opening Game at New Stadium

By 90Min
April 06, 2019

Sky Sports pundit and former Arsenal star Paul Merson has said that Tottenham Hotspur's state-of-the-art stadium may be 'lovely' but it doesn't make them a big team.

After months of delays, Spurs finally inaugurated their new home with a win over Crystal Palace, with fans and players alike praising the atmosphere of the stadium.

Far from a comfortable homecoming, Spurs had to wait until the second half to make the breakthrough against Crystal Palace, with Son Heung-min's scrappy opener, before Christian Eriksen capped off an important, albeit not very pretty win.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

With four of their remaining six games to be played at home, Spurs are hoping their new stadium will give them the push they need to secure Champions League football for next season. 


Former Gunner Merson on the other hand, is not convinced of his old rivals' progress following the stadium migration.


Writing in the Daily Star, Merson said: "Tottenham’s new stadium looks lovely, but does it make them a big team? No. Not even close".

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The former midfielder also suggested that the change of environment could even prove to be more of a hindrance than help, as he continued: "I think it’s a big gamble to move in now the way they have as well. Footballers like routine. They are creatures of habit. They don’t like change."


The move to the new stadium has come at a great expense to the club, particularly the manager, who has not been able to make any signings in the past two transfer windows. 


The Lilywhites have been accused of stagnating their progress in order to accommodate the stadium move and it is clear that Merson agrees.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

He added: "Spurs need to buy players this summer or they will finish where they do this year. That’s the problem for Mauricio Pochettino".


As things stand, Spurs have a one-point cushion over fifth-placed Chelsea in what is a four-way battle for the remaining two Champions League spots. Securing a top four finish will be pivotal to Spurs' hopes of not only attracting players to the club, but also to keep hold of key players like Eriksen, who may be tempted to move away.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message