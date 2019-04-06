Tanguy Ndombele Targeted by Man Utd as Juve, Liverpool & PSG Target Prepares for Quick Decision

Manchester United are eyeing a double swoop for Ligue 1 talent this summer as the club target moves for Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Meunier and Olympique Lyonnias' Tanguy Ndombele. However, the Red Devils have their work cut out convincing the latter to move to Old Trafford amid heavy interest from Europe's biggest and best.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's recently appointed as the Red Devils' permanent manager, the Norwegian native will be looking to stamp his mark at the club once the transfer window opens at the end of the season, with some big changes in the offing.

As many as six current first-teams could leave this summer, although according to L'Equipe, via GFFN, Solskjaer will look to fill those voids with the signings of Ligue 1 duo Meunier and N'Dombele in a bid to refresh the squad at Old Trafford.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Meunier, 27, has made 28 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season, as he's had to battle Dani Alves and Thilo Kehrer for the right-back spot in Thomas Tuchel's side.

The defender has won one Ligue 1 title, two French Cups and two French League Cups since arriving at the club in 2016, and was part of the Belgium squad that finished third at the World Cup in 2018.

L'Equipe's report claims United have been 'consistently filling reports on the Belgian this season'.

Ndombele remains a more ambitious target for the Red Devils.

The 22-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a fine season for Lyon, putting in a pair of impressive displays against Manchester City in the Champions League earlier this season which highlighted his enormous potential to Europe's richest clubs.

The rising star - who is rated at between €70-80m - has two Champions League goals and six Ligue 1 assists this season from midfield. His performances have also seen him called up to France's senior squad in October, since earning four caps for Les Bleus.

United face competition for the Frenchman, with a host of clubs across Europe monitoring the progress of Ndombele, with Premier League rivals Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all said to be interested, while Real Madrid, Juventus, Dortmund and PSG are also named in the report as having been keeping tabs on the talented midfielder.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The report adds that Ndombele will make a 'rapid decision' on his future at the end of the season. However, he wants to ensure it is the right one.

The Red Devils' courtship of Ndombele could hinge on whether they qualify for next season's Champions League, with the club currently two points outside the Premier League's top four.

Ndombele only wants to leave Lyon for a 'genuine step-up', which inevitably means Champions League football and the prospect of trophies.

United are still in this year's competition and face Barcelona in the quarter-finals later this month.