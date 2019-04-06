Unai Emery Insists 'Team Player' Mesut Ozil Will Play a Vital Role in UCL Qualification Race

Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes that Mesut Özil is ready to feature in the club's push for Champions League qualification following his season spent on the fringes of the first-team in north London.





The 30-year-old has played just 19 times in the Premier League this season, starting in just over half of the club's games as they push for Europe's elite competition.





The German playmaker has often found himself left out on the road this season, especially against Arsenal's top six rivals, but manager Emery insists that Özil is now ready to feature more heavily ahead of their trip to Everton on Sunday.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"Sometimes it’s because we need something different. Sometimes because he was injured. Sometimes he played because we need him and now it’s the same," Emery said, quoted by The Mirror.





“He is okay, he is training every day, he can play in two different systems, 4-2-3-1 which is probably his best position, or 4-3-1-2 and he is playing like a team player.

Newcastle have completed 20 passes in the Arsenal half.



Mesut Ozil has completed 21 passes in the Newcastle half. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) April 1, 2019

"In different systems, I think we can use him. We can use him also on the right side or the left. The most important thing is to be ready to help us, and he is now in this way."





Arsenal's manager added that Özil is also adding to the team spirit within the dressing room, claiming his set up in north London is starting to take shape.

"He is working very well, he is playing well and he is helping us. I am very happy with him," he added, quoted by Sky Sports. "I think now in the team we have a good atmosphere and good spirit.





"Each player is helping us with his quality and with good behaviour. This is the spirit I want so they are doing that, and Mesut is also."