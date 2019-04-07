Aaron Wan-Bissaka Targeted by Tottenham & Man Utd as Crystal Palace Star Continues to Impress

Tottenham Hotspur are set to go head-to-head with Manchester United for Crystal Palace wonderkid Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the finest prospects in English football this season and he was on standby for England's European qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro in March.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

According to The Express, United see Wan-Bissaka as the perfect long-term replacement for 33-year-old Ashley Young. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aware of the interest in the right-back, and is keen to win the race for Wan-Bissaka's signature this summer.

However, he will face serious interest from Tottenham, who are planning a serious overhaul of their squad at the end of the season. The Evening Standard claim that Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier are two of 12 players who could be nearing the exit door at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Wan-Bissaka could be the man to replace them.

The right-back has also attracted interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea, but manager Roy Hodgson has insisted that they are yet to receive any bids for their star defender.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Speaking after Palace's 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday, Hodgson said: “I don’t believe that an offer has been made and I think this is still speculation.





“I can’t say that I am surprised [about reported interest], I think he is playing so well and he has an incredible future in front of him.

“But he has a four-year contract with us and when we asked him to sign that, we were asking him to be a Crystal Palace player during that time.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

“And I’ve not seen anything in his performances, or heard anything that causes me to change my mind or have any doubts that he is going to be our player. But if that speculation comes to pass and an offer comes to the table, then it will be up to the club to make a decision I suppose.

“But at the moment, I don’t have any concerns in that respect.”