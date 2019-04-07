Arjen Robben Set to Snub Inter in Favour of MLS Switch in the Summer

By 90Min
April 07, 2019

Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben favours a move to the MLS over Inter when his time in Bavaria comes to an end in the summer.

The iconic Dutchman has already announced that he will depart the Allianz Arena at the end of the season after spending a decade in the Bundesliga, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

According to Calciomercato, Serie A giants Inter have already held talks over a potential deal to bring Robben to the San Siro and remain interested in the 35-year-old, but he would apparently prefer a move to the MLS.

Having also starred for Chelsea in the Premier League before spending two years at Real Madrid, the Italian top flight is the only one of Europe's major leagues which Robben is yet to grace during his illustrious career.

However, the winger's apparent preference to head to the United States could end any possibility of making his mark in Serie A.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Robben is currently injured and could miss out on Bayern's run-in for the remainder of the season, with Niko Kovac's side having returned to the top of the Bundesliga with an emphatic 5-0 victory over title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The Dutchman has amassed almost 200 appearances for the Bavarian giants during his 10-year stay at the Allianz Arena, scoring 98 goals in 198 appearances.

Robben has played a key role in Bayern winning seven Bundesliga titles during his time in Germany, as well as four DFB-Pokal cups, but will be best remembered at the club for scoring the winner in Bayern's Champions League final victory over Dortmund in 2013.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message