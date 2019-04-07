Bournemouth & Crystal Palace Keeping Tabs on Paris-Saint Germain Loanee Timothy Weah

By 90Min
April 07, 2019

Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are both said to be interested in pursuing a deal for Paris-Saint Germain forward Timothy Weah, who is currently out on loan at Celtic.

Weah has impressed since joining Celtic in the January transfer window, registering four goals and one assist in 13 appearances. The American international is contracted to remain in Paris until 2021, but doubts are being raised over his future after he was only able to make three appearances before being shipped out to Scotland in January.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

According to the Scottish SunBournemouth and Crystal Palace are closely monitoring Weah's current situation and are weighing up whether to pursue a permanent deal for the 19-year-old in the summer.

Celtic are also looking to make their current loan deal permanent in the summer, but will face stiff competition from the Premier League duo.

The report from the Scottish Sun claims that Bournemouth scouts have been in Scotland over the past few months to monitor Weah's progress, while Celtic scout Mark Burchill watched him in action for the USA’s Under-23 side last month.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In an interview with Le Parisien, as per the Scottish Sun, last month, Weah admitted that he is currently unsure where his future lies.


"I don't know what will happen after my loan. I'll have to talk to them about it.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

"My aim is still to play for PSG. At the moment that is difficult because I have Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani ahead of me in the team.

"But PSG did everything for me. I loved them and still do. It's like that in football - there are some things you can't control."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message