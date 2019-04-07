Charlie Daniels Ruled Out for Up to Six Months After Sustaining Knee Injury in Training

Charlie Daniels has been ruled out for an estimated six months after the Bournemouth defender sustained a knee injury in a recent training session.

Daniels has been an important member of the first team setup at Bournemouth since they were promoted to the Premier League in 2015. This season has been no different as the full-back has started 17 of the Cherries' 33 Premier League matches in 2018/19, making 24 appearances in all competitions.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

According to BBC Sport, Daniels' current season has now come to a premature end as he is expected to be out of action for up to six months as he recovers from a knee injury.

Daniels is now set to miss the entirety of Bournemouth's pre-season schedule and will be unavailable at the start of next season, which will come as a huge blow for the Cherries and Eddie Howe.

Howe has confirmed the injury is serious, and revealed that the 32-year-old will soon be undergoing an operation in his post-match comments following Bournemouth's defeat to Burnley.

"Charlie has picked up a really bad looking injury regarding his kneecap," he said, "He has had an operation and will be out for some time."

Adam Smith filled the vacant left-back spot against Burnley and is likely to share the role with summer signing Diego Rico for the remainder of the season.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The news comes as another blow to Bournemouth, who have already been forced to contend with a host of long-term injuries this season.

Simon Francis and Lewis Cook have already been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Steve Cook and Andrew Surman are both currently sidelined with minor knocks.