Farhad Moshiri to Block Any Potential Offer for Everton Striker Richarlison Amid Liverpool Links

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is set to block any potential departure for Richarlison, as the Toffees' chief rates the attacker highly.

The Brazilian has scored 12 goals in 30 Premier League appearances since making a huge £45m switch to Merseyside from Watford to rejoin former Hornets boss Marco Silva last summer, and his continued rise has seen him linked with a shock move to bitter rivals Liverpool.

The forward's agent Renato Velasco reportedly met with Jurgen Klopp, sparking suggestions of a potential move to Anfield, but the notion of a potential switch across Merseyside has since been ruled out. As quoted by the Mirror, an Everton source said: "Farhad [Moshiri] loves Richarlison and believes he can go on to become one of the best players in the world.

"There's no way he would contemplate him leaving right now, and especially to Liverpool. It will never happen.

"He is one of the players he expects the manager to build his team around. He is not for sale, it's as simple as that."

Everton defeated Arsenal 1-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday as the Toffees continue their push for Europa League qualification.

The Merseyside outfit have endured an inconsistent campaign during Marco Silva's first season in charge, but recent back-to-back victories over Chelsea and West Ham have brought renewed optimism to Goodison Park.

Those victories have seen the Toffees rise to ninth in the table, with a finish in the Europa League spots still a viable target, and Richarlison's attacking input could be vital to Everton's hopes of progression under Silva.