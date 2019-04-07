Florian Lejeune Set for Prolonged Spell on the Sidelines as Rafa Benitez Admits Injury Is 'Bad News'

By 90Min
April 07, 2019

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has revealed the injury sustained by defender Florian Lejeune during Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace 'seems bad'.

The 27-year-old went down clutching his left knee in agony in the second half, after appearing to catch his studs in the turf following a challenge on Palace's Andros Townsend.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

As reported by Chronicle Live, Benitez said after the game: “We need to assess him tomorrow, but it seems bad.

“He said he felt a click in his knee, so that is bad news normally.”

Lejeune was forced to leave the ground on crutches and will be assessed by doctors in the next few days to see the extent of the damage.

The French centre back suffered a cruciate injury in his right knee in pre-season which forced him to miss half of Newcastle's campaign, and Toon fans must be fearing the worst as it appears that Lejeune is set for another prolonged spell on the sidelines.

To make matter worse for Benitez and his players the side went on to lose the game 1-0 thanks to a late Luka Milivojevic penalty for the visitors.

The defeat leaves the Magpies in 15th place in the table, seven points clear of Cardiff City in the relegation zone although they have played one more game than the Welsh side.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Newcastle next face Leicester in the league this Friday, knowing that a win will put them 10 points clear of the relegation places and increase the pressure on Cardiff to get a result when they face Burnley on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message