Jurgen Klopp Reveals Liverpool Squad's Reaction After Naby Keita Netted First League Goal for Club

Jurgen Klopp has revealed his Liverpool squad gave Naby Keita 'multiple hugs' in the dressing room after the Guinean scored his first Premier League goal for the club in Friday's 3-1 win at Southampton.

The midfielder has struggled to rediscover the form from previous club RB Leipzig this season, performances that encouraged the Reds to fork out £53m for the 24-year-old last summer.

However, Keita finally scored his first Premier League goal for the club at the 23rd attempt, netting the first of his side's three goals on Friday night. Speaking after the match (via the Express), Klopp was asked about his team's subdued celebrations at the equaliser, something he was unsure over, however, insisted the mood was very different in the changing room after the match.

“I don’t know exactly why (they didn’t celebrate), it’s for sure nothing to do with Naby,” Klopp said.

“They were really happy for him in the dressing room, he had multiple hugs!"

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

With Manchester City in FA Cup action over the weekend, the win temporarily lifted Liverpool to the league summit, two points ahead of their nearest rivals, albeit having played a game more. Keita's performance was another highlight on a great evening for Klopp's men, and the German was pleased to see their summer signing get off the mark in the league.

“It was a fantastic moment," he added.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“Naby had two difficult situations where he lost two balls in the beginning but then he was in the game and helped us so much in the second half. He was there for the small passes, the closing of the right spaces, passing in the right spaces, it was really good. The goal helped him for sure.”