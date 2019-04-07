Jurgen Klopp Reveals Liverpool Squad's Reaction After Naby Keita Netted First League Goal for Club

By 90Min
April 07, 2019

Jurgen Klopp has revealed his Liverpool squad gave Naby Keita 'multiple hugs' in the dressing room after the Guinean scored his first Premier League goal for the club in Friday's 3-1 win at Southampton.

The midfielder has struggled to rediscover the form from previous club RB Leipzig this season, performances that encouraged the Reds to fork out £53m for the 24-year-old last summer.

However, Keita finally scored his first Premier League goal for the club at the 23rd attempt, netting the first of his side's three goals on Friday night. Speaking after the match (via the Express), Klopp was asked about his team's subdued celebrations at the equaliser, something he was unsure over, however, insisted the mood was very different in the changing room after the match.

“I don’t know exactly why (they didn’t celebrate), it’s for sure nothing to do with Naby,” Klopp said.

“They were really happy for him in the dressing room, he had multiple hugs!"

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

With Manchester City in FA Cup action over the weekend, the win temporarily lifted Liverpool to the league summit, two points ahead of their nearest rivals, albeit having played a game more. Keita's performance was another highlight on a great evening for Klopp's men, and the German was pleased to see their summer signing get off the mark in the league.

“It was a fantastic moment," he added.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“Naby had two difficult situations where he lost two balls in the beginning but then he was in the game and helped us so much in the second half. He was there for the small passes, the closing of the right spaces, passing in the right spaces, it was really good. The goal helped him for sure.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message