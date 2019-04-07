Liverpool Could Take Advantage of Chelsea's Looming Transfer Ban to Snap Up Robert Lewandowski

By 90Min
April 07, 2019

Liverpool could be prepared to take advantage of Chelsea's looming transfer ban in order to strike a deal for Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski emerged as a rumoured target for the Blues alongside Borussia Dortmund loanee Alexander Isaak as they look to address their issues in front of goal. Since arriving in England, Gonzalo Higuain has only been able to find the back of the net three times, raising doubts over whether Chelsea will be willing to make his current loan deal permanent in the summer.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Despite Chelsea's perceived interest in Lewandowski, any hopes of striking up a deal could be jeopardised by their looming transfer ban - something which The Mirror are claiming will count in Liverpool's favour.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Liverpool are now being touted with a bid for the Polish striker which, considering how important he is for Bayern Munich, would more than likely break the Reds current transfer record.

The Mirror are reporting that Liverpool's interest stems from Jurgen Klopp's former relationship with Lewandowski during his time in the hot seat at Borussia Dortmund.

The report goes on to indicate that Liverpool haven't made any official approach and that the rumours simply stem from Klopp's admiration of the 31-year-old.

So far this season, Lewandowski has been in fine form on front of goal, finding the back of the net 35 times in 39 appearances in all competitions.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

He netted a brace against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker at the weekend, which meant that he became the first ever non-German to reach 200 goals in the Bundesliga.

With two years left on his current deal, it would be a huge surprise to see Lewandowski on the move this summer.

      Modal message