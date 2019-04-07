Mesut Ozil Angrily Throws Coat at Everton Dugout During Arsenal's Defeat at Goodison Park

Mesut Ozil vented his frustrations during Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday by throwing his coat at Everton staff during a touchline row between Unai Emery and Marco Silva.

The Gunners succumbed to a defeat at Goodison Park which comes as a blow to their top four hopes, after an early strike from Phil Jagielka was enough for the home side to record their third consecutive Premier League win.

Mesut Ozil can barely hide his frustration during Arsenal's Super Sunday loss at Everton

Arsenal struggled to find a foothold in the game, with Ozil substituted with 15 minutes remaining after being unable to inspire a fightback from his side. As reported by The Sun, the playmaker found himself more heavily involved in the action off the pitch.

Everton boss Silva engaged in a heated dispute with Arsenal's Emery on the touchline after the pair disagreed over a foul committed by the visitors on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as Shkodran Mustafi floored the Toffees striker as he looked to break clear of the Gunners' defence.

The German was only shown a yellow card for the foul, and the incident sparked a disagreement between the two dugouts, in amongst which Ozil was seen hurling his coat at Everton's coaching staff.

The defeat leaves Arsenal fourth, ahead of Chelsea only on goal difference, and a point behind bitter rivals Tottenham in third, meaning that the Gunners are still well-positioned to secure a top-four finish, but Emery's side must improve their away performances after Sunday's defeat.