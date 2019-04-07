Niko Kovac Lauds Bayern Munich for 'Completely Deserved' 5-0 Win in Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač insists that his side "completely deserved" to secure the thumping 5-0 win in Der Klassiker on Saturday, helping the Bavarians leapfrog Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table.

Mats Hummels opened the scoring at the Allianz Arena but it was another of Dortmund's former players who stole the show, with Robert Lewandowski's brace making him the first non-German to ever reach 200 Bundesliga goals.

Javi Martinez and Serge Gnabry also saw their names go up in lights, and Kovač was thrilled with his side's "sensationally good" performance in Der Klassiker.

"I think we turned in a top performance today, a great performance over 90 minutes," Kovač said, quoted by the club's official website. "The first half, in particular, was sensationally good in every respect.

"The way we played was very impressive. I'm glad, and I'd like to congratulate my team on it. The margin of victory was completely deserved.

"We still have six matches to go, and you saw how fast it can change in the league. Very, very difficult matches are awaiting both Dortmund and us, so we won't say everything's decided."

As well as reaching 200 goals in the Bundesliga, Lewandowski also leapfrogged Bayern Munich legend Gerd Müller as the all-time leading goalscorer in matches against Borussia Dortmund.

The Poland international has become the first player this season to reach 20 league goals and is now firmly leading the race to win the Torjägerkanone, sitting four goals ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jović and five ahead of Dortmund's Paco Alcácer.