Pep Guardiola Believes Quadruple Is 'Impossible' Despite Man City Advancing to FA Cup Final

By 90Min
April 07, 2019

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he believes achieving the quadruple is ‘impossible’, as they beat Brighton 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens progressed to the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, prevailing thanks to an early header from Gabriel Jesus. It means that City’s hopes of winning a historic quadruple are still alive, as they remain in the running in the Premier League and Champions League.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Guardiola was asked about the quadruple and their chances of winning it. As quoted on the club’s official website, he said: “It’s almost impossible to win the Quadruple. Surviving is a miracle and it’s nice to be there.

“My opinion is that nobody has done it so why can we do it? It is almost impossible to achieve everything – that is the truth.”

Manchester City have broken a number of records under Guardiola so far, but winning the quadruple would undoubtedly be his biggest achievement. No English side has ever won all four trophies, with city rivals Manchester United coming closest back in 1999.

Guardiola added: “No team can perform fantastically for every single game. Sir Alex Ferguson won the treble with United and not every game was like that. The important thing is that we have won two titles this season and we are second in the Premier League. We did it.”

It was far from a trademark performance from Manchester City, but nonetheless they got the win and qualified for their 11th FA Cup final. The FA Cup remains the only domestic honour Guardiola is yet to win, having won every other domestic competition in his time in Manchester.

Speaking about the game, he said: “We are happy to be in the Final, after winning two titles this season. We are now in the Final of the other and in the other two competitions, we are there.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“Today, we didn’t ‘conserve energy’. If it’s 3-0 of 4-0, then fine – but this was absolutely open until the referee said it was the end.”

Manchester City are back in action this week, as they face Tottenham in their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday. They return to Premier League action next Sunday, when they travel to face Crystal Palace.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message