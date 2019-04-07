Wilfried Zaha Calls Out Racist Abuse on Twitter Following Crystal Palace's Win Over Newcastle

Wilfried Zaha has taken to social media to highlight a message of racist abuse he received during Crystal Palace's 1-0 win against Newcastle on Saturday.

Football authorities are currently facing scrutiny over their handling of the worrying trend of racist abuse amongst supporters after three Football League clubs reported alleged incidents over the weekend.

“Be true to who you are and the family name you bear” 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/qgtCtZIq5Y — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) April 7, 2019

Derby County's Duane Holmes was racially abused whilst in the dugout during the Rams' 3-3 draw against Brentford, Wigan defender Nathan Byrne received an abusive message over Twitter after the Latics' draw against Bristol City and Northampton have said their players were racially abused while walking through Nottingham before their draw with Notts County.

Zaha was the target of racist abuse on Twitter, with The Guardian reporting that the now-deleted tweet aimed at the Palace forward branded him as “a diving monkey”. Zaha responded by sharing the tweet with his followers, simply captioning it "Lol".

Kick It Out released a statement condemning the latest incidents, writing: “Another week, another group of players racially abused.

We’ll be liaising with the relevant authorities and offering support to clubs and players involved. #KickItOut pic.twitter.com/d0CyqA9qhE — Kick It Out (@kickitout) April 6, 2019

The EFL has also commented on the weekend's events: "The EFL was saddened, disappointed and angered to hear of further reports of alleged racism following the conclusion of some matches on Saturday afternoon.

"It was exceptionally disappointing that this happened as Clubs up and down the country were raising awareness of such issues as part of Kick it Out’s Week of Action. We cannot, and will not, accept this type of behaviour inside our stadiums, as we know our clubs won’t.”